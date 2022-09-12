Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from September 5 to September 9, 2022:

Transaction date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 05/09/22 820,238 52.910959 43,399,579.19 XPAR 05/09/22 291,215 52.949433 15,419,669.13 CEUX 05/09/22 78,001 52.898685 4,126,150.33 TQEX 05/09/22 38,876 52.849717 2,054,585.60 AQEU 06/09/22 840,393 52.253342 43,913,342.84 XPAR 06/09/22 245,621 52.277269 12,840,395.09 CEUX 06/09/22 79,501 52.252487 4,154,124.97 TQEX 06/09/22 78,262 52.287082 4,092,091.61 AQEU 07/09/22 507,731 50.315532 25,546,755.38 XPAR 07/09/22 152,494 50.493082 7,699,892.05 CEUX 07/09/22 43,856 50.464451 2,213,168.96 TQEX 07/09/22 44,397 50.462842 2,240,398.80 AQEU 08/09/22 481,177 49.701244 23,915,095.48 XPAR 08/09/22 178,522 49.700152 8,872,570.54 CEUX 08/09/22 44,842 49.714533 2,229,299.09 TQEX 08/09/22 44,585 49.706912 2,216,182.67 AQEU 09/09/22 480,700 50.025391 24,047,205.45 XPAR 09/09/22 172,223 50.027668 8,615,915.07 CEUX 09/09/22 44,225 50.046876 2,213,323.09 TQEX 09/09/22 44,141 50.031973 2,208,461.32 AQEU Total 4,711,000 51.3730 242,018,206.65

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005913/en/

Contacts:

TotalEnergies contacts

Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com