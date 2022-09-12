Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from September 5 to September 9, 2022:
Transaction date
Total daily
volume (number of
shares)
Daily weighted
average purchase
price of the shares
(EUR/share)
Amount of
transactions
(EUR)
Market
(MIC
Code)
05/09/22
820,238
52.910959
43,399,579.19
XPAR
05/09/22
291,215
52.949433
15,419,669.13
CEUX
05/09/22
78,001
52.898685
4,126,150.33
TQEX
05/09/22
38,876
52.849717
2,054,585.60
AQEU
06/09/22
840,393
52.253342
43,913,342.84
XPAR
06/09/22
245,621
52.277269
12,840,395.09
CEUX
06/09/22
79,501
52.252487
4,154,124.97
TQEX
06/09/22
78,262
52.287082
4,092,091.61
AQEU
07/09/22
507,731
50.315532
25,546,755.38
XPAR
07/09/22
152,494
50.493082
7,699,892.05
CEUX
07/09/22
43,856
50.464451
2,213,168.96
TQEX
07/09/22
44,397
50.462842
2,240,398.80
AQEU
08/09/22
481,177
49.701244
23,915,095.48
XPAR
08/09/22
178,522
49.700152
8,872,570.54
CEUX
08/09/22
44,842
49.714533
2,229,299.09
TQEX
08/09/22
44,585
49.706912
2,216,182.67
AQEU
09/09/22
480,700
50.025391
24,047,205.45
XPAR
09/09/22
172,223
50.027668
8,615,915.07
CEUX
09/09/22
44,225
50.046876
2,213,323.09
TQEX
09/09/22
44,141
50.031973
2,208,461.32
AQEU
Total
4,711,000
51.3730
242,018,206.65
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
