Jersey Village, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2022) - The attorneys at Simmons and Fletcher, P.C., Injury and Accident Lawyers are proud to be partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) for their annual Walk Like MADD 5K fundraising event for the Harris County and Montgomery County areas.

The Harris and Montgomery Walk Like MADD is the organization's local signature fundraising event to help raise both awareness and money to combat drunk, drugged, and substance-impaired driving. The walk will be held on September 24, 2022 at 9:00 am, and will take place at Champion Forest Baptist Church Jersey Village, 16518 Jersey Village Dr., Jersey Village TX 77040.

Ways to Support Walk Like MADD

There are several ways to get involved in the Houston Walk Like MADD event. People can walk individually or organize as teams of friends, family members, or colleagues to increase their impact. Pre-registration is required. For those who cannot attend the event in-person, there are opportunities to show support and participate as a virtual walker or contribute financially. The Houston organization also relies on in-kind donations such as food, water, and event-related merchandise and supplies. Additionally, volunteers are needed to fill numerous capacities, from serving on planning committees to working the day of the fundraiser.

About Simmons and Fletcher, P.C. Injury and Accident Lawyers

Simmons and Fletcher, P.C., Injury and Accident Lawyers is a personal injury law firm that has been in business in the Houston area for over 40 years. The firm strives to provide quality, personalized representation for a wide variety of personal injury cases including fighting for victims of drunk driving accidents. The firm is proud to be a presenting sponsor for the Harris and Montgomery County Walk Like MADD event and to be a part of the fight to end the tragedy caused by impaired driving.

About Mothers Against Drunk Driving

MADD, now an international nonprofit organization, was established in 1980 by a mother who lost her daughter because of a drunk driver. The group's mission is to create a future of No More Victims, and the Walk Like MADD event is held annually in more than 90 cities across the country.

Money raised through the Walk Like MADD event will go directly toward furthering the organization's important work in the Harris and Montgomery County area, which is targeted toward eliminating drunk driving, preventing underage drinking, and serving the victims and families who have been affected by this heartbreaking crime. MADD Victim Services include:

Providing you and your loved ones with emotional support

Guiding you through the criminal and civil justice systems

Accompanying victims and survivors to court

Helping you prepare a victim impact statement

Referring victims and survivors to appropriate resources for additional help

Offering support groups in some areas and a private, online support group through Facebook

Connecting you with other victims and survivors with similar experiences

MADD Victim Services are offered at no cost to victims or survivors. While there are trained advocates in the Houston area, volunteers and staff are also available 24-hours per day, seven days per week at 1-877-MADD-HELP.

Additionally, MADD offers programs to teach young people about the harms of driving drugged and drunk and how to respond if they are in a vehicle with a drunk driver. MADD also focuses on increasing awareness through various safety campaigns, advocating for important legislation, court monitoring, and law enforcement appreciation. To learn more about the organization, visit madd.org or call 1-877-ASK-MADD. For more information about the event, contact Heather Smith at 281-590-2222 extension 4840.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136796