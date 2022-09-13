Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2022) - Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TONY) ("Tony G" or the "Company"), an investment holding company, is pleased to announce that the Company's 51% owned subsidiary, News 3.0 Limited ("News 3.0"), has sold 100% of its assets (the "Assets") that were doing business as Cryptonews.com (the "Transaction").

As consideration for Assets, News 3.0 will receive US$2,500,000 on closing and US$2,000,000 paid in twelve monthly payments of US$166,666 per month, which may be paid in cryptocurrencies. The cryptonews.com domain will be held in escrow and will be transferred to the buyer upon completion of the US$2,000,000 in payments.

Further information regarding the financing can be found in the subscription agreement posted on SEDAR.

About Tony G:

Tony G is an investment Company seeking returns through investments in the securities of other companies. In particular, the Tony G focuses on the blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, payment processing services, syndicated credit opportunities, online commerce and online gambling industries, including companies or other entities that service such industries. The Company's Common Shares are listed on the CSE under the symbol TONY.

