Debra Johnston - Coldwell Banker Realty: Atlanta Luxury Real Estate Agent, Debra Johnston of Coldwell Banker Realty, Closes $7+ Million in August 2022 Real Estate Sales

Debra Johnston of Coldwell Banker Realty clears $7 million+ in sales volume and more than $360+ million during her entire career.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2022 / When looking for a top-notch realtor in the Atlanta area, there's only one name that comes to mind: Debra Johnston. With over 18 years of experience marketing luxury properties and successfully connecting buyers with their dream homes - all while maintaining excellence both professionally and personally-luxury real estate transactions are made easy under this powerhouse agent! In 2021, Johnston cleared $70+ million in sales volume with 26 transactions and more than $360+ million during her entire career. She continues to break sales volume records with Coldwell Banker and is as decorated a REALTOR® as any in the luxury real estate industry. In August of 2022, Debra closed 3 properties representing both the seller and buyer.

Closed Sales August 2022

$2,500,000 - 3376 Peachtree Road Northeast, Unit VILLA 3, Atlanta GA- Sold at List Price representing the Seller. Rare private, end-unit Villa at the 5-star Waldorf Astoria hotel in the heart of Buckhead

$4,200,000 - 3571 Tuxedo Park Drive, Atlanta, GA - Sold at List Price representing the Seller. Lead by dream team architect Norman Askins and builders Mcgarity Garcia, this special gem on 1 private acre was well received with multiple offers.

$438,500 - 3508 Paces Place, Atlanta GA - Sold at List Price representing the Buyer.

Debra Johnston comments on what factors differentiate her as a top luxury realtor in the Atlanta market; "I am dedicated and determined to give my listings the marketing they deserve to generate massive exposure on a variety of platforms to attract the right buyer for the property. I achieve this through exceptional photography and videography, Matterport 3D tours, Virtual tours with stats to show weekly activity, and my YouTube Channel of Luxury Properties. My comprehensive and innovative marketing approach is unmatched."

Johnston's career is hitting new heights. The real estate veteran was named to elite Variety's 2021 Showbiz Real Estate Elite Report, inducted into the International Luxury Alliance-a collection of the top elite brokers and by invitation only within Coldwell Banker and the Corcoran Group, received Coldwell Banker International Designation in recognition of outstanding sales performances for 2021, Sterling Society, Diamond Society, President's Clubs and the prestigious Society of Excellence. She also closed over $70 million in real estate sales in 2021 - with over $33 million in September alone, her all-time best.

Atlanta has also been on an unprecedented ride the last two years. The price threshold to enter the city's in-town luxury real estate market hit $1 million, while the median luxury price is closer to $3.5 million. A bevy of affluent out-of-state buyers, armed with cash and a slightly edgier style, are flooding into its toniest communities like Buckhead and Chastain Park. "Atlanta is being dubbed the Hollywood of the South," she says, referring to the film industry's entrée into Georgia around 2012 and growing prominence. "My clients range from industry types, sports, entrepreneurs and everything in between." The recent evolution of Atlanta as a global destination has been so dramatic that she foresees the next iteration of the luxury Atlanta buyer as not just being from Los Angeles, Chicago or New York, but from out of the country investing in Atlanta.

It's for that reason that she made the leap from the Buckhead office of her former brokerage - where she was the No. 1 individual agent for six years in a row - to the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® network. "My vision was to go next level and expand my reach nationally and internationally in terms of my contacts and referral network. Coldwell Banker is superior in that aspect," she says.

Debra is consistently chosen to represent Atlanta's best "Trophy Properties," because of her cutting-edge marketing strategy, discretion with well-known clients such as those in the music and film industry. By partnering with Coldwell Banker, Debra's intention is to increase exposure nationally by representing the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program as a Global Luxury Specialist. She will now nationally elevate her already expansive offerings with access to one of real estate's most robust global networks encompassing 100,000 independent sales associates in approximately 3,000 offices in 40 countries and territories, culminating in extraordinary representation that crosses oceans, continents, and language barriers.

She is known as a Luxury Agent social media influencer by utilizing her Instagram and YouTube channel with viral luxury real estate videos that engage with millions, her genuine enthusiasm for luxury real estate, and for her professionalism and confidentiality providing top customer service. With over eighteen years of experience in the luxury market, Debra is a leader in Atlanta's luxury real estate field and consistently delivers uncompromising professionalism and ultimately a positive experience for her clients. Debra continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Atlanta while delivering exceptional service each and every time.

To find out more about the opportunity to own one of Atlanta's premier luxury properties, please view Debra Johnston's website at https://debraajohnston.com/ .

About Coldwell Banker Realty

Coldwell Banker Realty in Atlanta is a leading residential real estate brokerage company with 12 offices and approximately 1,250 affiliated sales associates. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. , the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com .

