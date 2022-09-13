UBS to accrue for anticipated 2022 dividend of USD 0.55 per share; anticipates share repurchases will exceed USD 5bn for 2022

Regulatory News:

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

UBS (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN) will adjust its accrual for the 2022 ordinary dividend from USD 0.51 to USD 0.55 per share an increase of 10% compared to the previous year. The Board intends to propose the dividend for approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2023.

In addition, UBS expects share repurchases to exceed the USD 5bn goal for the year 2022. As of 9 September 2022, UBS has bought back USD 4.1bn of shares.

We will provide guidance on next year's capital return at our fourth quarter earnings presentation and expect to continue to have share repurchases and a progressive dividend.

Forward-Looking Statements

This media release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including but not limited to management's outlook for UBS's financial performance, statements relating to the anticipated effect of transactions and strategic initiatives on UBS's business and future development and goals or intentions to achieve climate, sustainability and other social objectives. While these forward-looking statements represent UBS's judgments, expectations and objectives concerning the matters described, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from UBS's expectations. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect UBS's future results please refer to the "Risk Factors" and other sections of UBS's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, quarterly reports and other information furnished to or filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 6-K, and the cautionary statement on the last page of this presentation. UBS is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005700/en/

Contacts:

UBS Group AG and UBS AG

Investor Relations:

Switzerland: +41-44-234 41 00

Media Relations:

Switzerland: +41-44-234 85 00

UK: +44-207-567 47 14

Americas: +1-212-882 58 58

APAC: +852-297-1 82 00

www.ubs.com/media