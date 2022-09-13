Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Überzeugende Zahlen triggern eine Kurs-Rallye!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CS50 ISIN: BE0974386188 Ticker-Symbol: 86C 
Frankfurt
12.09.22
16:08 Uhr
7,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOTALYS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOTALYS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,9207,06007:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.09.2022 | 07:05
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Biotalys NV: Biotalys announces participation at investor and industry events for the upcoming months

Ghent, Belgium, Sept. 13, 2022, an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with protein-based biocontrol solutions, today announces the upcoming participation of the company in a variety of European investor and business events. Biotalys welcomes the opportunity to engage with institutional and retail investors during these events to share the company's exciting development since its IPO in July 2021.

Berenberg Food Ingredients & Chemicals Conference 2022
September 13-14, 2022
London, UK
Group presentation by Biotalys' management and 1-2-1 meetings with investors

Kepler Cheuvreux Autumn Conference
September 15, 2022
Paris, France
Group presentation by Biotalys' management and 1-2-1 meetings with investors

World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit
September 20-21, 2022
London, UK
Panel debate with Patrice Sellès, CEO of Biotalys

L'investisseur on Tour
September 26, 2022
Braine-L'Alleud, Belgium or via livestream
Presentation by Patrice Sellès (event in French)

KBC Securities Sustainability Conference
September 29, 2022
Virtual
Group presentation by Biotalys' management and 1-2-1 meetings with investors

Annual Biocontrol Industry Meeting
October 24-26, 2022
Basel, Switzerland
Participation by Biotalys' management

FoodTech Congress
October 27, 2022
Virtual
Keynote speech by Patrice Sellès

VFB Soirée
October 27, 2022
Webinar organized by the Flemish Retail Investor Association (VFB) with Patrice Sellès

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology.

For further information, please contact

Toon Musschoot, Head of IR & Communication
T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00
E: Toon.Musschoot@biotalys.com

Important Notice

This announcement contains statements which are "forward-looking statements" or could be considered as such. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words 'aim', 'believe', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'expect', 'intend', 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'continue', 'ongoing', 'possible', 'predict', 'plans', 'target', 'seek', 'would' or 'should', and contain statements made by the company regarding the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are warned that none of these forward-looking statements offers any guarantee of future performance. The Biotalys actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Biotalys makes no undertaking whatsoever to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, unless required to do so by law.

Attachments

  • Biotalys persbericht - deelname aan komende investeerders- en sectorconferenties (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3dff1ba0-a638-47a4-97a3-2005c2ec8a5c)
  • Biotalys Press Release - upcoming investor and industry events (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/109d4b1b-0247-4bef-aa8e-8df1f12aaaef)

BIOTALYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.