Biotalys NV: Biotalys announces participation at investor and industry events for the upcoming months

Ghent, Belgium, Sept. 13, 2022, an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with protein-based biocontrol solutions, today announces the upcoming participation of the company in a variety of European investor and business events. Biotalys welcomes the opportunity to engage with institutional and retail investors during these events to share the company's exciting development since its IPO in July 2021.

Berenberg Food Ingredients & Chemicals Conference 2022

September 13-14, 2022

London, UK

Group presentation by Biotalys' management and 1-2-1 meetings with investors

Kepler Cheuvreux Autumn Conference

September 15, 2022

Paris, France

Group presentation by Biotalys' management and 1-2-1 meetings with investors

World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit

September 20-21, 2022

London, UK

Panel debate with Patrice Sellès, CEO of Biotalys

L'investisseur on Tour

September 26, 2022

Braine-L'Alleud, Belgium or via livestream

Presentation by Patrice Sellès (event in French)

KBC Securities Sustainability Conference

September 29, 2022

Virtual

Group presentation by Biotalys' management and 1-2-1 meetings with investors

Annual Biocontrol Industry Meeting

October 24-26, 2022

Basel, Switzerland

Participation by Biotalys' management

FoodTech Congress

October 27, 2022

Virtual

Keynote speech by Patrice Sellès

VFB Soirée

October 27, 2022

Webinar organized by the Flemish Retail Investor Association (VFB) with Patrice Sellès

