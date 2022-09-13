Anzeige
21,50021,90008:03
PR Newswire
13.09.2022
114 Leser
Essity: Additional cost increases require new comprehensive price increases

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity is being affected by additional cost increases. Prices for electricity and gas have risen sharply in Europe since July 2022. Costs for the company's raw materials have also risen significantly in the third quarter. Essity is therefore announcing new comprehensive price increases for all product categories and markets.

"The cost headwinds have worsened further. We will manage this situation through new comprehensive price increases and energy price surcharges and are continuing to invest in our strong offering under leading brands and to supply essential hygiene and health solutions to Essity's customers and consumers every day," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO, Essity.

The timing and degree of the price increases will be managed locally.

NB: This information is such that Essity Aktiebolag (publ) is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 07:00 CET on September 13, 2022.

Karl Stoltz, Media Relations Manager, +46 709 426 338

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 733 13 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com
Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 705 11 15 81, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/additional-cost-increases-require-new-comprehensive-price-increases,c3629813

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3629813/1625914.pdf

Additional cost increases require new comprehensive price increases

© 2022 PR Newswire
