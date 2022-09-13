Petra Diamonds Ltd - Sales results for Tender 1 FY 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

13 September 2022 LSE: PDL

Sales results for Tender 1 FY 2023

Petra achieves US$ 102.9 million in sales in first tender for FY 2023

Richard Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of Petra Diamonds (Petra), said:

"We have achieved strong sales in the first tender of FY 2023, realising US$102.9 million due to a high proportion of high-value gem-quality single stones particularly from the Cullinan Mine. This has resulted in a 21% increase in our average realised price against Tender 6 in FY 2022, more than offsetting the 4.5% softening of like-for-like prices[i].

"We have seen strong support in fancy-coloured and large white stones while pricing of smaller stones has continued its recent upward trend. Subdued demand in China has led to relative pricing pressure on 0.75ct up to 5ct size ranges..

"While we expect some volatility in pricing in the short-term given the ongoing macro-economic situation, we remain encouraged by the supportive diamond market resulting from the projected supply deficit in the medium to longer term."

Petra announces the results of Tender 1 of FY 2023, at which 520,011 carats were sold for a total of US$102.9 million across Petra's mining operations. There were no Exceptional Stones sold in the Tender 1.

Tender 1 FY23

September 2022 Tender 6 FY22

June 2022 Variance

T1 FY23 vs

T6 FY22 Tender 1 FY22

September 2021 FY 2022

12 months to

30 June 2022 Diamonds sold (carats) 520,011 569,496 -9% 578,186 3,536,371 Sales (US$ million) 102.9 93.0 +11% 114.9 584.5 Average price (US$/ct) 198 163 +21% 199 165 Revenue from Exceptional Stones1 (US$ million) - - - 50.2 89.0

Note 1: Petra classifies "Exceptional Stones" as rough diamonds which sell for US$5 million or more each

Mine by mine prices for Tender 1 are set out in the table below:

US$/carat Tender 1 FY23

September 2022 Tender 6 FY22

June 2022 Variance

T1 FY23 vs

T6 FY22 Tender 1 FY22

September 2021 FY 2022

12 months to

30 June 2022 Cullinan Mine 212 151 +41% 2491 1691 Finsch 132 140 -6% 96 77 Koffiefontein 383 614 -38% 664 581 Williamson 297 272 +9% n/a 3841

Note 1: Prices for both Cullinan Mine and Williamson include proceeds from the sale of a number of Exceptional Stones.

Petra provides further details of operating results in its preliminary results for FY 2022, also released today.

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203

Jill Sherratt investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

Patrick Pittaway

Julia Stone

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company's portfolio incorporates interests in three underground producing mines in South Africa (Finsch, Cullinan Mine and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base of 226.6 million carats, which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and only operates in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL'. The Company's US$336.7 million notes due in 2026 are listed (subject to temporary suspension) on the Irish Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market. For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.

[i] Like-for-like refers to the change in realised prices between tenders and excludes revenue from all single stones and Exceptional Stones, while normalising for the product mix impact