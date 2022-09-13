Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.09.2022
Breaking News! Überzeugende Zahlen triggern eine Kurs-Rallye!
WKN: A2PG87 ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 
Frankfurt
13.09.22
08:01 Uhr
114,00 Euro
+1,00
+0,88 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
13.09.2022 | 08:08
88 Leser
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

WORKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG)(LSE:FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 166,282 of its ordinary shares in the period from September 5, 2022 up to and including September 9, 2022 in connection with its $2 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day

Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Trading venue

September 5, 2022

41,636

9,835.4272

XLON

September 5, 2022

19,244

9,835.4272

BATE

September 5, 2022

6,778

9,835.4272

AQXE

September 5, 2022

6,819

9,835.4272

TRQX

September 5, 2022

6,830

9,835.4272

CHIX

September 6, 2022

48,122

9,879.3737

XLON

September 7, 2022

14,876

9,849.9853

XLON

September 7, 2022

92

9,849.9853

BATE

September 8, 2022

21,885

9,942.7754

XLON

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 22,415,160.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 209,756,022. The figure of 209,756,022 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1695Z_1-2022-9-12.pdf

For further information please contact:

Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications +1 224 285 2410
Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations +1 757 603 0111

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/715713/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
