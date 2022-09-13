Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.09.2022
WKN: A142QE ISIN: CY0106002112 Ticker-Symbol: E5S1 
Frankfurt
13.09.22
08:04 Uhr
2,480 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
13.09.2022 | 08:08
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Change in Dividend Payment Date

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / Atalaya Mining Plc ("Atalaya" or "the Company") (AIM:ATYM),(TSX:AYM) announces that the payment date for its 2022 Interim Dividend will be moved from 19 September 2022 to 20 September 2022.

This change follows the announcement of a national Bank Holiday on Monday, 19 September 2022 in recognition of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral, which will result in delayed settlement for bank payments.

The Company's 2022 Interim Dividend of US$0.036 per Ordinary Share was declared on 10 August 2022.

Contacts:

SEC Newgate UK

Elisabeth Cowell / Axaule Shukanayeva / Max Richardson

+ 44 20 3757 6882

4C Communications

Carina Corbett

+44 20 3170 7973

Canaccord Genuity

(NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio

+44 20 7523 8000

BMO Capital Markets

(Joint Broker)

Tom Rider / Andrew Cameron

+44 20 7236 1010

Peel Hunt LLP

(Joint Broker)

Ross Allister / David McKeown

+44 20 7418 8900

About Atalaya Mining Plc
Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. Atalaya's current operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a centralised processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto that include Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, the Group has a phased earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain, as well as a 99.9% interest in Proyecto Ossa Morena. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/715724/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Change-in-Dividend-Payment-Date

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
