Dienstag, 13.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Überzeugende Zahlen triggern eine Kurs-Rallye!
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 12

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

13 September 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 12 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 97,337
Weighted average purchase price paid: 334.2867 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 336 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 332 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 9,891,618 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 236,199,805 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 13 September 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
700332.50 08:49:2800060939024TRLO0LSE
700332.50 08:49:2800060939025TRLO0LSE
700332.50 08:49:2800060939026TRLO0LSE
243332.50 08:51:4400060939152TRLO0LSE
2296332.50 08:51:4400060939153TRLO0LSE
500332.50 08:51:4400060939154TRLO0LSE
2088332.00 08:55:1300060939286TRLO0LSE
342332.00 08:55:1300060939287TRLO0LSE
1444 332.00 08:55:1300060939288TRLO0LSE
490333.00 09:32:4700060940966TRLO0LSE
906333.00 09:32:5300060940967TRLO0LSE
174333.00 09:33:0000060940968TRLO0LSE
30333.00 09:47:0500060941527TRLO0LSE
700333.00 09:47:0500060941528TRLO0LSE
921333.00 09:47:0500060941529TRLO0LSE
1596333.00 09:47:0500060941530TRLO0LSE
1956333.00 09:47:0500060941531TRLO0LSE
1036332.50 09:47:0500060941532TRLO0LSE
1067332.50 09:47:0500060941533TRLO0LSE
1156334.00 09:53:4800060941818TRLO0LSE
650334.00 09:53:4800060941819TRLO0LSE
275334.00 09:54:2700060941859TRLO0LSE
957334.00 09:54:4100060941864TRLO0LSE
614334.00 09:54:4100060941865TRLO0LSE
374334.00 09:55:3700060941883TRLO0LSE
1109334.00 09:55:3700060941884TRLO0LSE
1388334.00 09:56:1700060941898TRLO0LSE
301334.00 09:56:1700060941899TRLO0LSE
1809334.00 10:28:5600060943088TRLO0LSE
1912334.00 10:28:5600060943089TRLO0LSE
988334.00 10:51:5100060944340TRLO0LSE
401334.00 11:12:2700060944926TRLO0LSE
320334.00 11:16:2400060945013TRLO0LSE
499334.00 11:42:0400060946015TRLO0LSE
521334.00 11:42:0400060946016TRLO0LSE
243334.00 11:52:0400060946764TRLO0LSE
1200334.00 11:52:0400060946765TRLO0LSE
1400334.00 12:14:2000060947698TRLO0LSE
254334.00 12:14:2000060947699TRLO0LSE
378334.00 12:15:1300060947731TRLO0LSE
77334.50 12:31:1400060948327TRLO0LSE
90334.50 12:31:1400060948328TRLO0LSE
62334.50 12:31:1400060948329TRLO0LSE
62334.50 12:31:1400060948330TRLO0LSE
1005334.50 13:08:4100060949466TRLO0LSE
452334.50 13:08:4100060949467TRLO0LSE
1795334.50 13:08:4100060949468TRLO0LSE
1555334.50 13:08:4100060949469TRLO0LSE
694334.50 13:08:4100060949470TRLO0LSE
970334.50 13:08:4100060949471TRLO0LSE
2100334.50 13:08:4100060949472TRLO0LSE
188334.50 13:08:4100060949473TRLO0LSE
1171334.50 13:08:4100060949475TRLO0LSE
259334.50 13:08:4100060949476TRLO0LSE
262334.50 13:08:4200060949478TRLO0LSE
486333.50 14:14:5500060952080TRLO0LSE
457333.50 14:24:4600060952481TRLO0LSE
446333.50 14:31:3000060953041TRLO0LSE
468333.50 14:35:2400060953369TRLO0LSE
415333.50 14:35:2400060953370TRLO0LSE
440333.50 14:39:0400060953569TRLO0LSE
414333.50 14:43:0300060953821TRLO0LSE
22334.50 14:45:0600060953925TRLO0LSE
22334.50 14:45:0600060953926TRLO0LSE
16334.50 14:45:0600060953927TRLO0LSE
1053334.50 14:45:0900060953929TRLO0LSE
83335.00 14:52:4400060954416TRLO0LSE
94335.00 14:52:4400060954417TRLO0LSE
113335.00 14:52:4400060954418TRLO0LSE
71335.00 14:52:4400060954419TRLO0LSE
7335.00 14:52:4400060954420TRLO0LSE
700335.00 14:54:4400060954547TRLO0LSE
700335.00 14:54:4400060954548TRLO0LSE
623335.00 14:54:4400060954549TRLO0LSE
1397335.00 14:54:4400060954550TRLO0LSE
697335.00 14:54:4400060954551TRLO0LSE
59335.50 14:56:1600060954744TRLO0LSE
20335.50 14:56:1600060954745TRLO0LSE
1400336.00 15:00:2100060955078TRLO0LSE
700336.00 15:00:2100060955079TRLO0LSE
700336.00 15:00:2100060955080TRLO0LSE
8026336.00 15:00:2100060955081TRLO0LSE
1879336.00 15:00:2100060955082TRLO0LSE
1515335.00 15:01:3100060955160TRLO0LSE
508335.00 15:01:3100060955161TRLO0LSE
460335.00 15:08:4300060955623TRLO0LSE
218335.00 15:08:5400060955633TRLO0LSE
587335.00 15:08:5400060955634TRLO0LSE
1037335.00 15:08:5500060955635TRLO0LSE
1200335.00 15:08:5500060955636TRLO0LSE
475335.00 15:08:5500060955637TRLO0LSE
421335.00 15:14:5500060956121TRLO0LSE
434335.00 15:17:0700060956250TRLO0LSE
92335.50 15:17:0800060956251TRLO0LSE
1769335.50 15:20:2700060956482TRLO0LSE
1634335.50 15:20:2700060956483TRLO0LSE
2000335.50 15:20:2700060956484TRLO0LSE
930335.50 15:20:2700060956485TRLO0LSE
4335.00 15:22:0700060956557TRLO0LSE
46335.00 15:22:0700060956558TRLO0LSE
27335.00 15:22:0700060956559TRLO0LSE
692335.00 15:22:0700060956560TRLO0LSE
351335.00 15:22:0700060956561TRLO0LSE
485334.00 15:40:1600060957730TRLO0LSE
427334.00 15:43:1000060957973TRLO0LSE
449334.50 15:48:5500060958280TRLO0LSE
2888334.50 15:49:4100060958337TRLO0LSE
1873334.50 15:49:4100060958338TRLO0LSE
2000334.50 15:49:4100060958339TRLO0LSE
701334.50 15:49:4100060958340TRLO0LSE
47334.00 15:57:2800060958808TRLO0LSE
476334.00 16:00:2800060958973TRLO0LSE
288334.00 16:02:0200060959126TRLO0LSE
970334.00 16:02:0200060959127TRLO0LSE
220334.00 16:02:0200060959128TRLO0LSE
1475334.00 16:02:0200060959129TRLO0LSE
414333.00 16:08:4300060959613TRLO0LSE
451333.00 16:11:0800060959780TRLO0LSE
502333.00 16:13:3300060959972TRLO0LSE
185333.00 16:15:3800060960137TRLO0LSE
381333.50 16:23:1300060960930TRLO0LSE
512333.50 16:23:4400060960966TRLO0LSE
528333.50 16:24:1400060961001TRLO0LSE
288333.50 16:24:2300060961014TRLO0LSE
489333.50 16:24:4000060961031TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

