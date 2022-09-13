The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 13.09.2022
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 13.09.2022
Aktien
1 US19247G2066 Coherent Corp 6% Conv Cum Pfd
2 SE0018271348 Västsvensk Logistik AB
3 CA64639M3049 New Leaf Ventures Inc.
Anleihen/ETP/ETF
1 US45950KDA51 International Finance Corp.
2 FR001400CQ85 Crédit Mutuel Arkéa
3 DE000A30VPD0 Deutsche Bank AG
4 DE000A30VPC2 Deutsche Bank AG
5 FR001400CMS2 NEOEN S.A.
6 US89115A2H42 The Toronto-Dominion Bank
7 FR001400CND2 Air Liquide Finance S.A.
8 US89115A2J08 The Toronto-Dominion Bank
9 XS2472195101 Leverage Shares 3x Long Gold ETP
10 XS2472195283 Leverage Shares -3x Short Gold ETP
11 XS2472195366 Leverage Shares 2x Long WTI Oil ETP
12 XS2472195440 Leverage Shares -2x Short WTI Oil ETP
13 XS2472195952 Leverage Shares 3x Long Silver ETP
14 XS2472196174 Leverage Shares -3x Short Silver ETP
15 XS2472196257 Leverage Shares 3x Long South Korea ETP
16 XS2472196331 Leverage Shares -3x Short South Korea ETP
17 XS2472196414 Leverage Shares 3x Long China ETP
18 XS2472196505 Leverage Shares -3x Short China ETP
19 XS2472196687 Leverage Shares 3x Long Taiwan ETP
20 XS2472196760 Leverage Shares -3x Short Taiwan ETP
21 XS2472196844 Leverage Shares 3x Long Japan ETP
22 XS2472196927 Leverage Shares -3x Short Japan ETP
23 XS2472197065 Leverage Shares 3x Long US Tech 100 ETP
24 XS2472197149 Leverage Shares 3x Long US 500 ETP
25 XS2472331995 Leverage Shares 3x Long Germany 40 ETP
26 XS2472332290 Leverage Shares -3x Short Germany 40 ETP
27 XS2472332530 Leverage Shares 3x Long Coupang ETP
28 XS2472332613 Leverage Shares -3x Short Coupang ETP
29 XS2472332704 Leverage Shares 3x Long Xpeng ETP
30 XS2472332886 Leverage Shares -3x Short Xpeng ETP
31 XS2472332969 Leverage Shares 3x Long Linde (LIN) ETP
32 XS2472333009 Leverage Shares -3x Short Linde (LIN) ETP
33 XS2472333181 Leverage Shares 3x Long Siemens (SIE) ETP
34 XS2472333264 Leverage Shares -3x Short Siemens (SIE) ETP
35 XS2472333348 Leverage Shares 3x Long Mercedes Benz (MBG) ETP
36 XS2472333421 Leverage Shares -3x Short Mercedes Benz (MBG) ETP
37 XS2472333694 Leverage Shares 3x Long Infineon (IFX) ETP
38 XS2472333777 Leverage Shares -3x Short Infineon (IFX) ETP
39 XS2472333850 Leverage Shares 3x Long Volkswagen (VW) ETP
40 XS2472333934 Leverage Shares -3x Short Volkswagen (VW) ETP
41 XS2472334072 Leverage Shares 3x Long ASML ETP
42 XS2472334155 Leverage Shares -3x Short ASML ETP
43 XS2472334239 Leverage Shares -3x Short Microsoft (MSFT) ETP
44 XS2472334312 Leverage Shares -3x Short Amazon (AMZN) ETP
45 XS2472334403 Leverage Shares -3x Short Facebook (META) ETP
46 XS2472334585 Leverage Shares -3x Short Alibaba (BABA) ETP
47 XS2472334742 Leverage Shares -3x Short Apple (AAPL) ETP
48 XS2472335046 Leverage Shares -3x Short Alphabet (GOOG) ETP
49 XS2472335129 Leverage Shares -3x Short Nvidia (NVDA) ETP
50 IE000940RNE6 WisdomTree Blockchain UCITS ETF
51 LU2490201840 Amundi Index MSCI Japan ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 13.09.2022
Aktien
1 US19247G2066 Coherent Corp 6% Conv Cum Pfd
2 SE0018271348 Västsvensk Logistik AB
3 CA64639M3049 New Leaf Ventures Inc.
Anleihen/ETP/ETF
1 US45950KDA51 International Finance Corp.
2 FR001400CQ85 Crédit Mutuel Arkéa
3 DE000A30VPD0 Deutsche Bank AG
4 DE000A30VPC2 Deutsche Bank AG
5 FR001400CMS2 NEOEN S.A.
6 US89115A2H42 The Toronto-Dominion Bank
7 FR001400CND2 Air Liquide Finance S.A.
8 US89115A2J08 The Toronto-Dominion Bank
9 XS2472195101 Leverage Shares 3x Long Gold ETP
10 XS2472195283 Leverage Shares -3x Short Gold ETP
11 XS2472195366 Leverage Shares 2x Long WTI Oil ETP
12 XS2472195440 Leverage Shares -2x Short WTI Oil ETP
13 XS2472195952 Leverage Shares 3x Long Silver ETP
14 XS2472196174 Leverage Shares -3x Short Silver ETP
15 XS2472196257 Leverage Shares 3x Long South Korea ETP
16 XS2472196331 Leverage Shares -3x Short South Korea ETP
17 XS2472196414 Leverage Shares 3x Long China ETP
18 XS2472196505 Leverage Shares -3x Short China ETP
19 XS2472196687 Leverage Shares 3x Long Taiwan ETP
20 XS2472196760 Leverage Shares -3x Short Taiwan ETP
21 XS2472196844 Leverage Shares 3x Long Japan ETP
22 XS2472196927 Leverage Shares -3x Short Japan ETP
23 XS2472197065 Leverage Shares 3x Long US Tech 100 ETP
24 XS2472197149 Leverage Shares 3x Long US 500 ETP
25 XS2472331995 Leverage Shares 3x Long Germany 40 ETP
26 XS2472332290 Leverage Shares -3x Short Germany 40 ETP
27 XS2472332530 Leverage Shares 3x Long Coupang ETP
28 XS2472332613 Leverage Shares -3x Short Coupang ETP
29 XS2472332704 Leverage Shares 3x Long Xpeng ETP
30 XS2472332886 Leverage Shares -3x Short Xpeng ETP
31 XS2472332969 Leverage Shares 3x Long Linde (LIN) ETP
32 XS2472333009 Leverage Shares -3x Short Linde (LIN) ETP
33 XS2472333181 Leverage Shares 3x Long Siemens (SIE) ETP
34 XS2472333264 Leverage Shares -3x Short Siemens (SIE) ETP
35 XS2472333348 Leverage Shares 3x Long Mercedes Benz (MBG) ETP
36 XS2472333421 Leverage Shares -3x Short Mercedes Benz (MBG) ETP
37 XS2472333694 Leverage Shares 3x Long Infineon (IFX) ETP
38 XS2472333777 Leverage Shares -3x Short Infineon (IFX) ETP
39 XS2472333850 Leverage Shares 3x Long Volkswagen (VW) ETP
40 XS2472333934 Leverage Shares -3x Short Volkswagen (VW) ETP
41 XS2472334072 Leverage Shares 3x Long ASML ETP
42 XS2472334155 Leverage Shares -3x Short ASML ETP
43 XS2472334239 Leverage Shares -3x Short Microsoft (MSFT) ETP
44 XS2472334312 Leverage Shares -3x Short Amazon (AMZN) ETP
45 XS2472334403 Leverage Shares -3x Short Facebook (META) ETP
46 XS2472334585 Leverage Shares -3x Short Alibaba (BABA) ETP
47 XS2472334742 Leverage Shares -3x Short Apple (AAPL) ETP
48 XS2472335046 Leverage Shares -3x Short Alphabet (GOOG) ETP
49 XS2472335129 Leverage Shares -3x Short Nvidia (NVDA) ETP
50 IE000940RNE6 WisdomTree Blockchain UCITS ETF
51 LU2490201840 Amundi Index MSCI Japan ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF
NEW LEAF VENTURES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de