The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 13.09.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 13.09.2022Aktien1 US19247G2066 Coherent Corp 6% Conv Cum Pfd2 SE0018271348 Västsvensk Logistik AB3 CA64639M3049 New Leaf Ventures Inc.Anleihen/ETP/ETF1 US45950KDA51 International Finance Corp.2 FR001400CQ85 Crédit Mutuel Arkéa3 DE000A30VPD0 Deutsche Bank AG4 DE000A30VPC2 Deutsche Bank AG5 FR001400CMS2 NEOEN S.A.6 US89115A2H42 The Toronto-Dominion Bank7 FR001400CND2 Air Liquide Finance S.A.8 US89115A2J08 The Toronto-Dominion Bank9 XS2472195101 Leverage Shares 3x Long Gold ETP10 XS2472195283 Leverage Shares -3x Short Gold ETP11 XS2472195366 Leverage Shares 2x Long WTI Oil ETP12 XS2472195440 Leverage Shares -2x Short WTI Oil ETP13 XS2472195952 Leverage Shares 3x Long Silver ETP14 XS2472196174 Leverage Shares -3x Short Silver ETP15 XS2472196257 Leverage Shares 3x Long South Korea ETP16 XS2472196331 Leverage Shares -3x Short South Korea ETP17 XS2472196414 Leverage Shares 3x Long China ETP18 XS2472196505 Leverage Shares -3x Short China ETP19 XS2472196687 Leverage Shares 3x Long Taiwan ETP20 XS2472196760 Leverage Shares -3x Short Taiwan ETP21 XS2472196844 Leverage Shares 3x Long Japan ETP22 XS2472196927 Leverage Shares -3x Short Japan ETP23 XS2472197065 Leverage Shares 3x Long US Tech 100 ETP24 XS2472197149 Leverage Shares 3x Long US 500 ETP25 XS2472331995 Leverage Shares 3x Long Germany 40 ETP26 XS2472332290 Leverage Shares -3x Short Germany 40 ETP27 XS2472332530 Leverage Shares 3x Long Coupang ETP28 XS2472332613 Leverage Shares -3x Short Coupang ETP29 XS2472332704 Leverage Shares 3x Long Xpeng ETP30 XS2472332886 Leverage Shares -3x Short Xpeng ETP31 XS2472332969 Leverage Shares 3x Long Linde (LIN) ETP32 XS2472333009 Leverage Shares -3x Short Linde (LIN) ETP33 XS2472333181 Leverage Shares 3x Long Siemens (SIE) ETP34 XS2472333264 Leverage Shares -3x Short Siemens (SIE) ETP35 XS2472333348 Leverage Shares 3x Long Mercedes Benz (MBG) ETP36 XS2472333421 Leverage Shares -3x Short Mercedes Benz (MBG) ETP37 XS2472333694 Leverage Shares 3x Long Infineon (IFX) ETP38 XS2472333777 Leverage Shares -3x Short Infineon (IFX) ETP39 XS2472333850 Leverage Shares 3x Long Volkswagen (VW) ETP40 XS2472333934 Leverage Shares -3x Short Volkswagen (VW) ETP41 XS2472334072 Leverage Shares 3x Long ASML ETP42 XS2472334155 Leverage Shares -3x Short ASML ETP43 XS2472334239 Leverage Shares -3x Short Microsoft (MSFT) ETP44 XS2472334312 Leverage Shares -3x Short Amazon (AMZN) ETP45 XS2472334403 Leverage Shares -3x Short Facebook (META) ETP46 XS2472334585 Leverage Shares -3x Short Alibaba (BABA) ETP47 XS2472334742 Leverage Shares -3x Short Apple (AAPL) ETP48 XS2472335046 Leverage Shares -3x Short Alphabet (GOOG) ETP49 XS2472335129 Leverage Shares -3x Short Nvidia (NVDA) ETP50 IE000940RNE6 WisdomTree Blockchain UCITS ETF51 LU2490201840 Amundi Index MSCI Japan ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF