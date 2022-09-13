Anzeige
Samarkand Group plc (SMK) Samarkand Group plc: Change to Open Offer Timetable 13-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

13 September 2022

Samarkand Group plc

("Samarkand", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group")

Change to Open Offer Timetable

Samarkand Group plc (AQSE:SMK), the cross-border eCommerce technology, services and consumer brand group, announces a revised timetable for its current Open Offer which was announced on 5 September 2022.

As the Open Offer was previously expected to close on 19 September, which has now been declared a bank holiday, the following dates have changed from the initial announcement.

The latest time and date for acceptance of the Open Offer, receipt of completed Application Forms from Qualifying Shareholders and payment in full under the Open Offer or settlement of relevant CRESET instruction is now 11:00 a.m. on 20 September 2022.

The results of the Open Offer RNS is now expected to be published on 21 September 2022.

All other dates remain the same.

An updated expected timetable of events is set out below:

Expected Timetable of Events 

2022 
Record Date and time for entitlements under the Open Offer                     5.00 p.m. on 2 
                                                  September 
 
Announcement of the Open Offer                                   5 September 
 
Posting of this Document, and to Qualifying Non-CREST Shareholders only, the Application Form    5 September 
 
Existing Ordinary Shares marked 'ex' by AQSE                            8.00 a.m. on 6 
                                                  September 
 
Open Offer Entitlements and Excess CREST Open Offer Entitlements credited to stock accounts in   as soon as 
CREST of Qualifying CREST Shareholders                               practicable on 7 
                                                  September 
 
Recommended latest time for requesting withdrawal of CREST Open Offer Entitlements from CREST    4.30 p.m. on 14 
                                                  September 
 
Recommended latest time for depositing CREST Open Offer Entitlements into CREST           3.00 p.m. on 16 
                                                  September 
 
Latest time and date for splitting of Application Forms (to satisfy bona fide market claims only)  3.00 p.m. on 16 
                                                  September 
 
Latest time and date for acceptance of the Open Offer, receipt of completed Application Forms from 11.00 a.m. on 20 
Qualifying Shareholders and payment in full under the Open Offer or settlement of relevant CREST  September 
instruction (as appropriate) 
 
Results of the Open Offer announced through an RIS                         21 September 
 
Admission and commencement of dealings in the New Ordinary Shares                  26 September 
 
New Ordinary Shares credited to CREST stock accounts                        26 September 
 
Despatch of definitive share certificates for New Ordinary Shares held in certificated form     7 October

Settlement and dealings

Application will be made to the Aquis Stock Exchange for the admission to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market ("Admission") of the New Ordinary Shares. It is expected that Admission of the New Ordinary Shares will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 26 September 2022.

The New Ordinary Shares will, when issued, rank pari passu in all respects with the Existing Ordinary Shares including the right to receive dividends and other distributions declared following Admission.

For more information, please contact: 

Samarkand Group plc               Via Alma PR 
David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer 
                        http://samarkand.global/ 
Eva Hang, Chief Financial Officer 
 
VSA Capital - AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker +44(0)20 3005 5000 
Andrew Raca (Corporate Finance) 
                        IPO@vsacapital.com 
Andrew Monk, David Scriven (Corporate Broking) 
 
Alma PR                     +44(0)20 3405 0213 
Josh Royston 
Lily Soares Smith                samarkand@almapr.co.uk 
Joe Pederzolli

Notes to Editors

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting International Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touchpoints required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront and Nomad Distribution.

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai and Tokyo.

For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/

ISIN:      GB00BLH1QT30 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      SMK 
Sequence No.:  187601 
EQS News ID:  1440777 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1440777&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 13, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

