DJ Samarkand Group plc: Change to Open Offer Timetable

13 September 2022

Samarkand Group plc

("Samarkand", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group")

Change to Open Offer Timetable

Samarkand Group plc (AQSE:SMK), the cross-border eCommerce technology, services and consumer brand group, announces a revised timetable for its current Open Offer which was announced on 5 September 2022.

As the Open Offer was previously expected to close on 19 September, which has now been declared a bank holiday, the following dates have changed from the initial announcement.

The latest time and date for acceptance of the Open Offer, receipt of completed Application Forms from Qualifying Shareholders and payment in full under the Open Offer or settlement of relevant CRESET instruction is now 11:00 a.m. on 20 September 2022.

The results of the Open Offer RNS is now expected to be published on 21 September 2022.

All other dates remain the same.

An updated expected timetable of events is set out below:

Expected Timetable of Events

2022 Record Date and time for entitlements under the Open Offer 5.00 p.m. on 2 September Announcement of the Open Offer 5 September Posting of this Document, and to Qualifying Non-CREST Shareholders only, the Application Form 5 September Existing Ordinary Shares marked 'ex' by AQSE 8.00 a.m. on 6 September Open Offer Entitlements and Excess CREST Open Offer Entitlements credited to stock accounts in as soon as CREST of Qualifying CREST Shareholders practicable on 7 September Recommended latest time for requesting withdrawal of CREST Open Offer Entitlements from CREST 4.30 p.m. on 14 September Recommended latest time for depositing CREST Open Offer Entitlements into CREST 3.00 p.m. on 16 September Latest time and date for splitting of Application Forms (to satisfy bona fide market claims only) 3.00 p.m. on 16 September Latest time and date for acceptance of the Open Offer, receipt of completed Application Forms from 11.00 a.m. on 20 Qualifying Shareholders and payment in full under the Open Offer or settlement of relevant CREST September instruction (as appropriate) Results of the Open Offer announced through an RIS 21 September Admission and commencement of dealings in the New Ordinary Shares 26 September New Ordinary Shares credited to CREST stock accounts 26 September Despatch of definitive share certificates for New Ordinary Shares held in certificated form 7 October

Settlement and dealings

Application will be made to the Aquis Stock Exchange for the admission to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market ("Admission") of the New Ordinary Shares. It is expected that Admission of the New Ordinary Shares will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 26 September 2022.

The New Ordinary Shares will, when issued, rank pari passu in all respects with the Existing Ordinary Shares including the right to receive dividends and other distributions declared following Admission.

For more information, please contact:

Samarkand Group plc Via Alma PR David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer http://samarkand.global/ Eva Hang, Chief Financial Officer VSA Capital - AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker +44(0)20 3005 5000 Andrew Raca (Corporate Finance) IPO@vsacapital.com Andrew Monk, David Scriven (Corporate Broking) Alma PR +44(0)20 3405 0213 Josh Royston Lily Soares Smith samarkand@almapr.co.uk Joe Pederzolli

Notes to Editors

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting International Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touchpoints required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront and Nomad Distribution.

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai and Tokyo.

For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/

