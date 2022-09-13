ROBOYO STRENGTHENS CONSULTING CAPABILITIES WITH STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF LEAN CONSULTING

NUREMBERG, Germany, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roboyo Group, the world's largest hyperautomation professional services company has announced that Lean Consulting will join its ranks - strengthening the Roboyo Group's UK presence and consolidating its strategy for global growth.





Lean Consulting will add a number of experienced consulting, training and automation specialists to Roboyo's operations, boosting its global presence to over 450 employees at locations in 19 cities, across 13 countries and 3 continents.

"Roboyo's Consulting offering has been a huge factor in our phenomenal growth over the past few years, so it was an extremely easy decision to invite Lean Consulting to join us. Their expertise and honed skillset will strengthen our real-world, value-led, end-to-end automation offering and by consolidating our UK presence we're able to reach more clients and provide next level hyperautomation solutions to UK businesses."

Nicolas Hess, Co-Founder and CEO, Roboyo

With both Roboyo and Lean Consulting building reputations on depth of technical and process expertise, and sharing similar cultural attributes, the Lean, Six Sigma and Systems Thinking process mining methodologies offered by Lean Consulting fit perfectly with Roboyo's strategic direction and complement Roboyo's automation capabilities - driving more value through end-to-end process optimization.

Cameron Turner, MD of Lean Consulting adds, "Lean and Process Improvement go hand in glove with automation and the powerhouse that is Roboyo, along with our Lean Six Sigma expertise will be a brilliant combination. I'm looking forward to taking our Lean vision to customers across the globe and joining the Roboyo family."

Founded in Germany in 2016, Roboyo already works with many of the Fortune 500, enabling organizations to harness the full spectrum of hyperautomation technologies and techniques from process mining to RPA and Artificial Intelligence (AI), Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), Machine Learning (ML) and more.

With this latest acquisition, Roboyo will continue to engineer successful business outcomes for the world's largest and most dynamic companies.

About Roboyo

Roboyo helps clients to operationalize a full spectrum of AI-powered automation technologies, creating hybrid Human+digital workforces that elevate enterprise performance gains from increments to multiples.

This holistic approach to process automation helps businesses re-engineer enterprise operations, performing processes at many times the speed, a fraction of the cost and with zero errors, significantly improving both employee and customer experience.

This has earned Roboyo a reputation for successfully empowering companies to adapt to a rapidly changing operating environment and deliver next level business performance.

About Lean Consulting

Lean Consulting was founded in 2007 focusing primarily on business transformation using Lean 'six sigma' process mining methodologies to improve process management for a range of blue-chip service industry customers across the UK and Ireland. More recently they expanded their offering into the hyperautomation space.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1896256/Roboyo_Logo.jpg

Website: roboyo.global

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/roboyo

Twitter: @roboyo_tweets

Instagram: @roboyo_official

Facebook: @roboyooffical