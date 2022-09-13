QUADPACK: Changes in executive management herald new era for Quadpack

Alexandra Chauvigné is appointed as CEO, as co-founder Tim Eaves remains as Chairman of the Board of Directors and becomes Chief Impact Officer

International beauty packaging manufacturer and provider Quadpack is proud to announce that Alexandra Chauvigné has been appointed as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 September 2022. Chauvigné succeeds Co-Founder Tim Eaves, who will remain as Chairman of Quadpack's Board of Directors. The move subscribes to good governance practice, separating the roles of CEO and Chairman for improved transparency and accountability, and allows Eaves to devote more time to social and environmental sustainability initiatives in the newly-created position of Chief Impact Officer.

Alexandra Chauvigné brings over 25 years of leadership experience and strong track record in the packaging industry. She was previously General Manager for Consumer Packaging, a business unit of DS Smith, a global supplier of sustainable cardboard solutions. Prior to that, she has held various executive positions within Aptar, a global leader in dispensing packaging solutions. She served from 2018 to 2020 as VP & General Manager for its skincare and colour cosmetics business and from 2011 to 2017 as President, Global Market Development for its beauty business. Throughout her career, she has been passionate about driving business profitable growth, bringing innovative solutions to market and creating strong relationships with customers and partners.

Chauvigné has a master's degree in materials science engineering from INSA and is an alumna of the executive leadership programmes of HEC, MIT and INSEAD.

She said: "I am extremely happy to be joining Quadpack and I am thankful for the trust Tim and the Board of Directors have placed in me. We have exciting times ahead, with motivated and talented teams, strong capabilities and sound values. I look forward to bringing the company to the next level and continuing to foster positive impact on our environment."

Tim Eaves founded the company in 2003, when his company Belcos merged with Lenglart Packaging and Gadbrook Packaging. Starting as a trading business, Quadpack has grown into a multinational manufacturer, servicing the world's leading beauty brands. Under Eaves' direction, it has become a Top 5 European packaging provider, with over 800 staff, 35,000m2 of manufacturing facilities and two regional distribution hubs. Eaves' focus on sustainable transformation helped the company obtain B Corp status earlier this year, a rewarding achievement as Quadpack approaches its 20th anniversary.

He said: "I am proud of my legacy at the helm of Quadpack. I am also deeply thankful to the Quadpackers, partners and investors who made it possible to get where we are today. In my new role, I will be able to concentrate on ESG initiatives, focus on strategy and governance, provide continuity and support Alexandra as CEO. I know her to be an exceptionally talented manager, who is well-respected in our industry and, importantly, shares our values. She is exactly the right person to take Quadpack forward."

