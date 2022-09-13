In June 2020, German developer BayWa r.e. inaugurated its largest agrivoltaic power plant in the Netherlands, with a capacity of 2.7 MW. pv magazine France looks at the economic model.From pv magazine France The Netherlands, with 14 GW of solar capacity, lacks land for the development of new PV projects. "This is why the Dutch government has adopted a more flexible regulatory framework, in particular in terms of authorizations, for projects built on non-conventional surfaces, such as agrivoltaics or floating solar," Maximilian Tegtmeyer, agriPV project manager for BayWa r.e. In June 2020, BayWa's ...

