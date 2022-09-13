Liquidnet joins industry peers to be a force for ESG change in financial trading

Liquidnet, a leading technology-driven agency execution specialist, today announced that it became a member of Sustainable Trading, a non-profit membership network dedicated to transforming environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices within the financial markets trading industry.

This announcement solidifies the wider TP ICAP Group ambition to be the broker for the energy transition. In April 2022, the Group set new ESG targets including a commitment to being Net Zero by 2026 across Scope 1 (direct emissions from its own operations) and Scope 2 (indirect emissions including purchased/acquired electricity).

Brian Walsh, TP ICAP's Group Head of Sustainability, said: "Increasingly, a broad set of stakeholders, from employees, clients, suppliers, regulators and business partners to a growing number of investors, have enhanced expectations of companies. Liquidnet joining Sustainable Trading marks a step towards meeting these expectations. We believe it's possible to drive positive social and environmental impact alongside financial value."

Sustainable Trading brings firms together to devise practical and sustainable solutions to industry-specific ESG issues as well as providing a mechanism for self-assessment and benchmarking.

Rob Cranston, Global Head of Equities Product at Liquidnet, said: "We are enthused to be joining the Sustainable Trading Network. If we have learned anything from the past couple of years it is that global issues require global collaboration. There is clear shift within the corporate world and financial services as a whole to create shared value within society, addressing societal needs and challenges through business models. We are hopeful the group can be a strong part of the solution to these challenges. We look forward to exploring how Liquidnet can play a role and collaborate with peers in building a more equitable and sustainable future."

Duncan Higgins, Founder and CEO of Sustainable Trading, added: "We are delighted to welcome Liquidnet to Sustainable Trading, and look forward to benefiting from their experience and expertise. Liquidnet joins a fast-growing network of financial firms committed to driving positive ESG change in the financial markets trading industry." Higgins continued "We look forward to their valuable contributions to the member-led workstreams that are considering ESG challenges and defining industry best practices, on wide-ranging topics from environmental impacts of global trading infrastructures to workplace diversity, equity and inclusion."

About Liquidnet

Liquidnet is a leading technology-driven, agency execution specialist that intelligently connects the world's investors to the world's investments. Since our founding in 1999, our network has grown to include more than 1,000 institutional investors that collectively manage $33 trillion in equity and fixed income assets. Our network spans 46 markets across six continents. We built Liquidnet to make global capital markets more efficient and continue to do so by adding additional participants, enabling trusted access to trading and investment opportunities, and delivering the actionable intelligence and insight that our customers need. For more information, visit www.liquidnet.com and follow us on Twitter @Liquidnet.

About TP ICAP Group plc

TP ICAP is a leading global markets infrastructure and data solutions provider. The Group connects buyers and sellers in global financial, energy and commodities markets. We are the world's largest wholesale market intermediary, with a portfolio of businesses that provide broking services, trade execution, data analytics, and market intelligence. www.tpicap.com

2022 Liquidnet Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries. Liquidnet, Inc. is a member of FINRA/SIPC. Liquidnet Europe Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK, is licensed by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in South Africa, and is a member of the London Stock Exchange and a remote member of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Liquidnet EU Limited is authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is a remote member of the Warsaw Stock Exchange. Liquidnet Canada Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund. Liquidnet Asia Limited is regulated by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission for Type 1 and Type 7 regulated activities and is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Recognized Market Operator. Liquidnet Japan Inc. is regulated by the Financial Services Agency of Japan and is a member of JSDA/JIPF. Liquidnet Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission as an Australian Financial Services Licensee, AFSL number 312525, and is registered on the New Zealand Financial Service Providers Register (FSPR number FSP3781). Liquidnet Singapore Private Limited is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Capital Markets Services Licensee, CMSL number CMS 100757-1. Liquidnet Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries are part of TP ICAP Group plc.

