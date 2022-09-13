Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
13.09.2022 | 10:05
104 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Securitas due to rights issue (224/22)

The following information is based on a press release from Securitas AB
(Securitas) published on September 12, 2022. 

The Board of Directors of Securitas has resolved on a rights issue whereby
shareholders are entitled to four (4) new shares for every seven (7) shares
held. The subscription price is SEK 46.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is
September 19, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation
of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Securitas (SECUB). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1089642
