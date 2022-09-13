Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Retains Investcore Media for National Marketing Campaign

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), an emerging leader in the electric mobility industry, announced it has retained Investcore Media to provide digital marketing services aimed at building greater awareness for its EV Charging and high-end car rental operations.

Investcore Media will assist in providing a range of digital marketing services incorporating content strategy, data analytics, search-based marketing, and social media strategies aimed at increasing Elektros brand in the EV charging and high-end car rental market.

Shareholder Communications

Investcore Media will assist Elektros in developing internal shareholder and media communications for better transparency. Shareholder communications is a critical element to any business plan to help keep the investment community informed on current and upcoming investor events.

As we aim for our roll-out Investcore will assist us in developing a national marketing campaign to include investor conferences and EV expos across the United States.

Tesla Deliveries

The Company is also excited to announce it has been alerted that additional Tesla Model 3 vehicles are now scheduled for delivery for its South Florida car rental fleet in the coming days.

About Investcore Media

Investcore Media specializes in content and brand awareness through social media management, distribution of company news across platforms, management of company message forums, online ad campaigns, and monthly analytical reports. We assist companies in developing their brand exposure within the investment community by leverage social engagement and outreach. www.investcoremedia.com

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK) is an American electric transportation company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience known as Elektros Sonic to consumers beginning as early as 2023. https://elek.world/

