Experts Present Two Lectures at the Scientific Conference on Man-Made Fibers

The LYCRA Company, a global leader in developing innovative and sustainable fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries, today announced that two employees will be presenting at the 61st Annual Dornbirn Global Fiber Congress (GFC). The event takes place from September 14-16 at Kulturhaus in Dornbirn, Austria.

"LYCRA Anti-Slip fiber for High-Performance Wovens," is being presented in Hall A on September 14 at 2:20 p.m. CEST by Nicholas Kurland, senior R&D scientist, at The LYCRA Company. Seam slippage can affect garment quality and aesthetics and is one of the biggest technical problems in stretch denim. It can also lead to consumer dissatisfaction and product returns.

"In our ongoing efforts to help improve denim quality and solve pain points, we developed LYCRA Anti-Slip fiber to reduce the puckering caused by seam slippage-especially after washing," said Kurland. "At the heart of this patent-pending solution is a unique filament structure and proprietary chemical composition that is engineered to increase the adhesive and frictional force between the surrounding fiber and LYCRA fiber."

The LYCRA Company's sustainability director, Jean Hegedus, is presenting a lecture on "Scaling Recycled Fibers from Textile Waste." She will discuss developing and commercializing two groundbreaking specialty polyester fibers launched in 2021: COOLMAX and THERMOLITE EcoMade technologies made from 100% textile waste. The presentation is part of a panel that will be moderated by Dr. Alberto Ceria, senior applications development professional for The LYCRA Company. It will take place in Hall B on September 15 at 11:20 a.m.

"COOLMAX and THERMOLITE EcoMade technologies are made from 100% pre-consumer textile waste collected from cutting room floors," said Hegedus. "These cooling and warming fibers help address the issue of textile waste, significantly reduce environmental impact, and help set the stage for circularity in the future."

About The LYCRA Company

The LYCRA Company innovates and produces fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, The LYCRA Company is recognized worldwide for its innovative products, technical expertise, sustainable solutions, and unmatched marketing support. The LYCRA Company owns leading consumer and trade brands: LYCRA, LYCRA HyFit, LYCRA T400, COOLMAX, THERMOLITE, ELASPAN, SUPPLEX, and TACTEL. The LYCRA Company's legacy stretches back to 1958 with the invention of the original spandex yarn, LYCRA fiber. Today, The LYCRA Company focuses on adding value to its customers' products by developing unique innovations designed to meet the consumer's need for comfort and lasting performance. For more information, visit www.thelycracompany.com.

About the Dornbirn Global Fiber Congress

After being virtual for two years, this scientific conference is being held in person in Dornbirn, Austria, with over 400 attendees representing more than 200 companies and institutes worldwide. One hundred expert-led lectures and panels run in parallel in three lecture halls. These events will be recorded and available for two weeks after the GFC for anyone unable to attend in person. For show information, visit dornbirn-gfc.com.

LYCRA, COOLMAX, and THERMOLITE are trademarks of The LYCRA Company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005393/en/

Contacts:

Karie J. Ford

Karie.J.Ford@Lycra.com