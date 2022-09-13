DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH: Rheinmetall Dermalog SensorTec GmbH makes its public debut

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rheinmetall Dermalog SensorTec GmbH, a joint venture of the tech enterprise Rheinmetall AG and DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH, Germany's largest biometrics company, is making its public debut at the InCabin tradeshow in Brussels on 15 September 2022. The joint venture will be demonstrating its first developments as well as offering customers and industry specialists opportunities for cooperation.

Because it unites automotive know-how with biometric expertise, SensorTec occupies a unique position in the world of interior monitoring. The strategic objective of cooperation in the automotive sector is the integration of biometric technology, artificial intelligence software and digitization solutions in the vehicle interior (driver monitoring). The idea here is to prevent accidents due to inattentiveness. Rheinmetall brings to the joint venture its wide-ranging experience in the automotive world, while DERMALOG is a prize-winning, highly innovative biometrics company. As one of the world's top 100 automotive component suppliers, Rheinmetall is synonymous with continuous high quality, and is actively involved in the current process of transformation in the automotive industry. DERMALOG can draw on numerous patents, innovations and more than 250 major international projects in the field of human biometrics.

InCabin, part of the leading AutoSens trade fair, takes place in the Museum Autoworld in Brussels. Attracting specialists from the world of interior monitoring as well as experts from the field of autonomous driving (ADAS), this year InCabin has its own dedicated day for the first time. The object of the event is to present and make tangible the future of applications for security, comfort and productivity through sensors, processing hardware, AI software and algorithms as well as HMI and UI design for interior monitoring specialists.

