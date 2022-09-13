WEI Achieves Cradlepoint 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization

WEI to Support Cradlepoint as a Leading Partner in Bringing 5G for Business to Life

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / WEI, an award-winning technology solution provider, today announced that it has achieved 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization from Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions. The designation comes just days after WEI also earned the 2022 CRN Triple Crown as it continues to invest in their customer solutions.

The 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization recognizes partner organizations that are capable and proficient in positioning and selling 5G Cradlepoint solutions. As a partner leader, WEI meets a series of sales, technical, and business proficiency criteria. WEI supports Cradlepoint's efforts of selling the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of 5G solutions to meet the business imperatives of availability, interoperability, security, and manageability.

"We're very pleased to have earned this special achievement with Cradlepoint," said WEI President and CEO Belisario Rosas. "WEI is committed to improving access to 5G technology for a more integrated future. We are excited about this partnership with Cradlepoint and how it can benefit our customers."

The New England-based solution provider has continued its year-over-year organic growth, and partnerships such as those with Cradlepoint shows why WEI is committed to developing future-proof solutions. WEI is looking forward to continuing its relationship with Cradlepoint and providing the best custom technology solutions for its clients and partners.

By combining its NetCloud platform with a clean-sheet-of-paper design for its new 5G modems and antenna systems, Cradlepoint is the first to deliver comprehensive 5G solutions for business. Specific capabilities include combining LTE, Gigabit-Class LTE, and 5G in a single wireless WAN; supporting all 5G spectrums, interoperating with existing customer SD-WAN and router infrastructures, and simplifying the entire network management lifecycle.

"Cradlepoint is committed to leading the evolution of Wireless WAN and 5G and is both the first and best choice for customers in this space," said Eric Purcell, senior vice president of global partner sales at Cradlepoint. "Our reseller, service provider, and technology partners play a crucial role in this mission. The addition of World Exchange Inc. to our 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization program is another important step in leading the path to 5G for business."

About WEI

WEI is an innovative, full service, customer centric IT solution provider. WEI is an expert in business technology improvement, helping clients optimize their technology environments and work efficiently. WEI works with clients to understand goals, integrate strategy with technology solutions, and leverage their current IT environment into one company-wide model to increase utilization and efficiencies around their unique business processes.

WEI's clients benefit from a strong focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail. They combine cutting-edge technology with architectural design, value-added services, onsite training, integration, testing labs, and a commitment to quality. From solution design through implementation, WEI's sales and technical team remains focused on providing unwavering support throughout a project. For more information, please visit www.WEI.com.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions for branch, mobile, and IoT networks. Cradlepoint NetCloud, the personification of the company's Elastic Edge vision, is a subscription-based service with purpose-built endpoints that delivers a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to connect people, places, and things over LTE and 5G cellular networks. More than 22,000 businesses and government agencies around the world rely on Cradlepoint to keep critical sites, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected and protected, including 75% of the world's top retailers, 50% of the Fortune 100, and first responder agencies in 25 of the largest U.S. cities. Major service providers use Cradlepoint solutions as the foundation for innovative managed services. Founded in 2006, Cradlepoint is a privately held company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with a development center in Silicon Valley and international offices in the UK and Australia.

