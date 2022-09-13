With multiple switch topologies, complex test set-ups can be implemented

Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of modular signal switching and simulation solutions for use in electronic test and verification, has launched new ranges of switching test modules that deliver high performance up to 9 kV.

Their 4x-323 PXI range and 65-23x LXI range are available in various topologies such as multiplexers and smaller 'building block' uncommitted SPST switches, enabling complex test setups to be implemented. Hardware interlock is provided on all models in addition to loop-thru ports on multiplexer and matrix products to facilitate simple expansion.

The 40-323 (PXI) and 42-323 (PXIe) SPST high voltage power relay modules feature up to 14 high-quality Pickering reed relays per module. The modules can cold switch up to 9 kilovolts DC/AC peak, hot switch up to 7.5 kilovolts DC/AC peak at 50 Watts maximum, and carry up to 250 mA.

The 65-23x LXI high voltage switch families are based on a 2U Ethernet-controlled modular chassis that can be configured with up to six plug-in switch modules. Each plug-in module can hold up to 50 high voltage relays with the same 9 kilovolts specification as the PXI range mentioned above. There are three variants of the plug-ins:

In the 65-231 version, each plug-in is configured as a 1-pole multiplexer with various channel counts and bank quantities. These can be easily interconnected with external cables to form larger multiplexers up to 288 channels.

The 65-233 version has up to 50 SPST uncommitted switches per plug-in for general-purpose HV applications.

All modules, both PXI and LXI, feature industry-leading superior quality reed relays from Pickering's reed relay division, Pickering Electronics. The modules also include RFI suppression components to extend relay contact life and control surges caused by high voltage transients. Connections are made via Redel K or S series high voltage connectors.

"Introducing 9 kilovolt SPST switching into the PXI platform provides high voltage switching in a small form-factor, allowing modular and scalable test systems to be constructed with minimal rack space compared to older rack and stack style instruments", comments Steve Edwards, Switching Product Manager at Pickering Interfaces. "And the large number of configurations now offered in the LXI platform allows a switching solution to be tailored closely to the test system requirements."

Pickering also offers a standard range of high-quality interconnection accessories to support the Redel connector series and provides custom cable manufacturing services through its connection division. Pickering's standard three-year warranty covers all modules.

