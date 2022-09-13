In partnership with leading endowments, pensions, insurance companies and institutional investors

Nearly $220 million already committed to businesses leading decarbonization

SER Capital Partners (SER), a private investment firm dedicated to sustainability, today announced the final closing of its SER Capital Partners I, LP and affiliated vehicles. SER raised a total of $475 million in support of its strategy to meaningfully capitalize middle-market businesses and infrastructure assets. SER's inaugural fundraise exceeded its stated target with the support of aligned and well-capitalized limited partners that include a diverse group of leading endowments, state pensions, insurers, health systems and family offices.

SER invests and enhances value in businesses positioned to meet the growing demand for economic and sustainable assets, products, and services across North America. SER is led by four partners Rahul Advani, Sara Graziano, Christopher Smith and Rhem Wooten who bring meaningful overlapping experiences to SER. Each has successfully pioneered sustainability-focused investments and held key executive operating roles at public and private businesses over the last two decades.

"We collectively built SER to meet the critical market need for an experienced and aligned private investment firm dedicated to sustainable, environmental and renewable sectors," said Rahul Advani, SER's founder and Managing Partner. "We are committed to economically meeting the burgeoning customer demand for decarbonized, distributed, digitized, and electrified solutions."

SER has already directly originated investments in four portfolio companies. These businesses collectively implement and manage battery storage, EV charging infrastructure, energy efficiency and solar assets.

Microgrid Networks, one of SER's portfolio companies, helps meet New York City's critical infrastructure needs by developing and installing battery storage assets coupled with related infrastructure, such as high-speed electric vehicle charging capabilities.

Perfect Power, a fast-growing energy storage and renewable development business formed by SER, is active in high-demand markets across the United States.

Brightcore Energy, a leading provider of end-to-end clean energy solutions to the commercial and institutional market, is using SER's investment to better enable it to help buildings transition legacy energy platforms to significantly more efficient ones.

SER also developed and built a portfolio of Texas battery storage assets that it exited in an M&A transaction earlier this year.

"Looking ahead, we see a myriad of compelling investment opportunities that move us beyond legacy industrial processes heavily reliant on fossil fuels and subject to extreme commodity volatility including those benefitting from the supportive patchwork of local, state, regional and recently expanded federal policies. Importantly, we are enthusiastic about our ability to invest in teams, businesses and assets that are poised to deliver attractive returns and protect our energy security and climate future," Advani continued.

Metric Point Capital, a boutique private capital advisory firm, served as the placement agent. DLA Piper represented SER in connection with the fund formation.

About SER Capital Partners

SER Capital Partners is an independent, middle-market private equity firm dedicated to investing in North American sustainable industrial, environmental, and renewable businesses. Over the past two decades, its team members have amassed successful experience in its targeted sectors as private equity investors and senior executives at both private and public businesses. The firm's strategy is to actively create attractive investments underpinned by critical assets while also authentically measuring and improving key sustainability metrics in line with the UN Principles for Responsible Investing. SER is also committed to aligning interests across its investors, team members, portfolio company management teams, and communities. More is available at www.sercapitalpartners.com.

About Metric Point Capital (Member FINRA and SIPC)

Metric Point is a boutique private capital advisory firm that specializes in raising institutional capital and executing transactions across the full spectrum of primaries, secondaries, and other liquidity solutions for alternative investment managers.

