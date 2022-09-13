Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - Roscan Gold Corporation (TSXV: ROS) (FSE: 2OJ) (OTCQB: RCGCF) ("Roscan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling results at Kabaya KB1 & KB2 (Figure 1) from an additional 21 holes totaling 3,122 meters (m).

The recent drilling results provide significant intercepts at depth, in the fresh rock, demonstrating the continuity of the mineralization beyond the gold envelope under the $1,500 pit shell (see press release of June 8th, 2022), confirming the resource upside potential in this area. A similar southern plunge as KB1 was demonstrated in KB2 by drill hole RCDBS22-0112, creating the opportunity to grow the resources despite a lack of gold signature at the surface (see section figure 2).

The total strike length of KB1 & KB2 is currently 1,100 m, 180 m horizontal width and 250m vertical depth. This zone is open at depth and laterally.

Drilling Highlights:

Kabaya - RC Drill Holes

3.29 gpt gold over 22m from drill hole RCDBS22-0112 from 151m Including 5.78 gpt gold over 4m from 159m Including 5.05 gpt gold over 4m from 169m



1.99 gpt gold over 21 m from drill hole RCDBS22-0111 from 86m Including 5.84 gpt over 3m from100m



3.11 gpt gold over 7m from drill hole RCDBS22-0115 from 138m Including 15.25 gpt gold over 1m from 139m



1.74 gpt gold over 12m from drill hole RCDBS22-0084 from 6m Including 7.99 gpt gold over 1m from 10m Including 4.48 gpt gold over 1m from 13m.



And 1.10 gpt gold over 14m from 98m

Including 3.24 gpt gold aver 2m from 101m

1.76 gpt gold over 8m from drill hole RCDBS22-0108 from 39m Including 4.4 gpt over 1m from 43m



1.44 gpt gold over 10m from drill hole RCDBS22-0113 from 70m

Notes: 1: True width yet to be determined; 2: Table 1 - Assay Highlights, 3: 0.5gpt used as cut-off with 2m internal dilution, 4: No top-cut.

Nana Sangmuah, President and CEO, stated, "Drilling at Kabaya continues to expand the footprint of the gold mineralization which bodes well for further resource growth as expected. We are excited by new high-grade intercept in the fresh rock, suggesting a southern plunge in KB2, which is wide open for follow up drilling."

Figure 1: Kabaya KB1 & KB2 drilling plan view, gold and lithological contouring envelopes projected to the surface and drill hole locations



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/136812_bc8e7454e48708ab_001full.jpg

The gold mineralization at Kabaya KB1 & 2 is disseminated and associated with a strong kaolinization. From rock observations, this powdery zone (strong kaolinization) corresponds in the fresh rock at depth, with the albite-dolomite-pyrite-arsenopyrite alteration in a volcano-sedimentary sequence. The gold host rock is an alternate between tuffaceous and greywacke facies. As in the Mankouke gold deposit, the carbonaceous bedded mudstone constitutes the footwall for KB1 and the hanging wall for KB2. The gold zone is also limited by an NNE-SSW weakness, fractured, and sheared zones in hanging and footwall contacts resulting in rheology contrast.

The higher-grade zone doesn't appear at the surface and from the longitudinal section the mineralization is plunging around -25° to the South. This higher-grade extension hasn't been captured in the resource estimation (Press Release June 8th, 2022).





Figure 2: Kabaya gold deposit, KB1-KB2, section A 1389400N



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/136812_bc8e7454e48708ab_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Kabaya KB2, Leapfrog Geo longitudinal section



To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/136812_bc8e7454e48708ab_004full.jpg

The Kabaya Deposit is part of the prolific regional Siribaya-Mankouke-Seko structural corridor (Figure 4). The Kabaya gold mineralized body is on the Eastern edge of this major structure and is well within the Roscan land package.

Several additional positive assay results from the last Kandiole KN1, Kabaya KB3, and Mankouke South drilling program will be available soon.

Figure 4: Roscan permits on the Airborne Magnetic geophysics background with the Roscan resources zones, the targets in development, the gold deposits around



To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/136812_bc8e7454e48708ab_005full.jpg

Drilling and Analytical Protocol

Roscan uses Geodrill Reverse Circulation (RC) to drill until maximum 170m to reach the target. In 2021, (holes RCDBS21-026 to RCDBS21-048), the samples have sent for preparation and 50g fire assays to Bureau Veritas Bamako laboratory and since January 2022, the samples are sent to the ALS Laboratories in Bamako, Mali and assayed at their analytical facilities to Ouagadougou for 2 kg Bottle Roll with atomic absorption finish including tail analysis for results more than 0.05ppm. Roscan applied industry-standard QA/QC procedures to the program using reference materials, blanks, standards, and duplicates.

Table 1: Drillhole Highlights at Kabaya KB3 (Dabia South)





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/136812_table1aa.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/136812_table1b.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/136812_table1c.jpg

Table 2: Drillhole ID of Kabaya (Dabia South)





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/136812_table2.jpg

Qualified Person (QP) and NI 43-101 Disclosure

Greg Isenor, P. Geo., Director for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.

About Roscan

Roscan Gold Corporation is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.

For further information, please contact:

Nana Sangmuah

President & CEO

Tel: (902) 832-5555

Email: info@Roscan.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136812