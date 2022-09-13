Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - Cleantek Industries Inc. (TSXV: CTEK) ("Cleantek" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Fundamental Research Corp. ("Fundamental") has initiated coverage of Cleantek. The Initiating Coverage Report can be viewed at Fundamental's website https://www.researchfrc.com/company/cleantek-industries-inc/ and various third-party websites. Fundamental is one of the largest independent equity research firms in the world, specializing in small-cap companies and having covered over 650 companies in its 19 years of operation. Fundamental provides fee-based coverage to companies and Cleantek expresses no opinion on the fully independent forecasts, conclusions, and recommendations of Fundamental.

About Cleantek

Cleantek is a clean energy technology company focused on innovative site-based solutions that reduce the environmental footprint and operating cost of industrial operations across North America. Cleantek has developed and commercialized its patented wastewater dehydration technology, the ZeroE, which it rents to its customers for use at gas processing facilities and drilling rigs to materially reduce wastewater volumes and the cost and footprint of managing those volumes. Cleantek's ZeroE technology separates wastewater into (i) clean water which is evaporated and returned to the natural hydrological cycle and (ii) concentrated brine which is disposed of using traditional means. The ZeroE technology is powered by the waste heat generated from the engine exhaust of gas plants and drilling rigs. Complimenting Cleantek's ZeroE technology is a suite of low carbon LED Lighting & Optics systems including its patented Solar Hybrid lighting systems and HALO Crown mounted lighting systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the documents it references contains certain "forward looking statements" including, for example, statements relating to expected Cleantek's revenue and margin growth, the expected deployment of the Company's assets and financial position. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. The results or events depicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein, assumptions have been made regarding and are implicit in, among other things: progress and outcome(s) of the ongoing litigations relating to Intellectual Property, receipt of regulatory approvals, the state of the capital markets, the state of market fundamentals, the ability of the Company to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the oilfield services industry, and the ability of the Company to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner to develop its business. Any forward-looking statement reflects information available to Cleantek as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Cleantek disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

