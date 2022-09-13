The Company's CognICA Tool to be Deployed in Baylor College of Medicine's Pivotal Study Involving the World's Largest Ethnically-Diverse Population with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FSE: 1UB) (the "Company" or "Cognetivity"), a technology company that has created a unique brain health screening platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments, is pleased to announce that its Integrated Cognitive Assessment ("ICA") technology in the form of the FDA-registered CognICATM, will be deployed in a multicenter clinical study (the "Study") conducted by the prestigious Baylor College of Medicine ("Baylor") located in Houston, Texas. It will aim to understand how genetic factors influence the risk of developing obsessive-compulsive disorder ("OCD") in Latin American individuals.

The Study will utilize the CognICATM platform's unique capabilities to help quantify subtle variations in cognition in those affected by the disease to help Baylor researchers understand whether specific genetic variants are responsible for the more clinically significant symptoms and thus identify treatment targets. OCD and related disorders are of major public health importance owing to their profound personal and societal costs. OCD alone represents 5.7% of the overall costs of mental illness1 that is projected to rise to $6 trillion by 20302. The Study is being conducted across the USA and Latin America and will involve 5,000 individuals from Latin America, which is the world's largest ancestrally-diverse sample of OCD cases.

Dr. Eric Storch, Chief Investigator at Baylor, commented, "Overall, the Study will improve our understanding of the causes of OCD, with a view towards improving sufferer's lives and reducing the incidence and impact of this disease. Using Cognetivity's powerful CognICATM platform and its ability to sensitively and repeatedly measure cognitive function, regardless of linguistic and cultural differences, gives researchers the precise tool they need to better understand how patients' cognitive performance changes in various stages of OCD in a way that has up to now been impossible."

Cognetivity's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Chris Kalafatis commented, "We are delighted to be collaborating with the Baylor College of Medicine in a world-first investigation of the interplay between genetics and the clinical manifestations of OCD. As we continue to commercialize the CognICATM platform, these types of unique and vitally important deployments not only help prove out the unique capabilities of our platform for both clinical work and research, but also provide us with large amounts of high quality data that can be used to fine tune and further add to the technology, thereby widening the scope for new and compelling future applications." Dr. Kalafatis added, "The scope for our technology to help address the massively growing problem of mental health is enormous and making help accessible to as many people as possible is a huge part of our mission at Cognetivity."

About Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd.

Cognetivity is a technology company that has created a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments. Cognetivity's CognICA uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of cognitive impairment by testing the performance of large areas of the brain. CognICA is currently available for clinical use in the USA, UK, Europe, and UAE with regulatory approval for other regions planned for 2022.

About Baylor College of Medicine

Baylor College of Medicine (www.bcm.edu) in Houston is recognized as a health sciences university and is known for excellence in education, research and patient care. It is ranked 22nd among medical schools for research and 17th for primary care by U.S. News & World Report. Baylor is listed 20thamong all U.S. medical schools for National Institutes of Health funding and No. 1 in Texas. The Baylor pediatrics program ranked 7th among all pediatric programs, reflecting the strong affiliation with Texas Children's Hospital where our faculty care for pediatric patients and our students and residents train. Nationally our physician assistant program was ranked 3rd in the health disciplines category and our nurse anesthesia program ranked 2nd. Located in the Texas Medical Center, Baylor has affiliations with seven teaching hospitals and jointly owns and operates Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, part of St. Luke's Health. Currently, Baylor has more than 3,000 trainees in medical, graduate, nurse anesthesia, physician assistant, orthotics and genetic counseling as well as residents and postdoctoral fellows. Follow Baylor College of Medicine on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/BaylorCollegeOfMedicine) and Twitter (http://twitter.com/BCMHouston).

For more information, please visit: www.cognetivity.com or contact: info@cognetivity.com

For media enquiries, please contact: Josh Stanbury | josh@sjspr.co | 416-628-7441

