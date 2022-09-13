Userlane named a Major Contender in Everest Group's 2022 PEAK Matrix for Digital Adoption Platforms

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany-based technology company, Userlane, has been listed as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) 2022 PEAK Matrix assessment.

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Digital Adoption Platforms is a proprietary framework which analyses the DAP landscape across various dimensions, comparing vendors to help buyers make critical selection decisions for their specific requirements. The PEAK Matrix highlights and positions best-in-class technology vendors by following an unbiased and fact-based approach.

Userlane's listing on the PEAK Matrix recognises its commitment to investing in and enhancing its product offering, particularly in the last 12-18 months. The company has increased geographic coverage throughout major markets by setting up a dedicated hub in the UK and development hubs across Europe to accelerate its product development output.

The company's product strategy focuses on providing an agile approach to digital adoption, helping its clients to make new software instantly accessible for all users, supporting and training them, and driving faster digital transformation. Userlane particularly excels at increasing the simplicity, speed, and scalability of content creation and maintenance through its platform.

The Userlane DAP offers an assistant widget with access to walkthroughs across various applications, announcements, knowledge-based articles, and support channels to guide users into internal and external application adoption. It features an open ecosystem where APIs enable the creation of pre-built connectors to enterprise systems and integration with any knowledge bases. The company has also developed an analytics framework to provide insights for business leaders into the adoption of these underlying applications and the DAP's overall performance.

Along with its detailed usage analytics, Userlane has also brought in a connector hub with integrations into the leading knowledge base providers to give users the ability to search any available content in an organisation and consume it within the Userlane assistant. For added simplicity and enhanced user experience, the company has introduced avatar mobility, allowing end users to control where to position the Userlane assistant in an application.

"We are honoured to be named a Major Contender in Everest Group's 2022 PEAK Matrix for Digital Adoption Platforms. The listing reflects Userlane's growing reputation as an innovative, progressive and customer-centric technology company," said Hartmut Hahn, CEO, Userlane.

"Since businesses will only further increase their reliance on tech in the coming years, digital adoption will remain a pressing challenge. Our recent research shows that 96% of businesses are still struggling to some extent with getting employees to adopt and maximise their software. Implementing a Digital Adoption Platform is central to addressing this challenge - and we look forward to helping more and more companies to drive positive digital change, faster with our solutions."

"Userlane's positioning as a Major Contender in Everest Group's DAP Products PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 is underpinned by its noteworthy product improvements and increased market presence," said Sharath Hari N, Practice Director, Everest Group.

"The tech provider has made investments to bring in product capabilities, such as advanced analytics and dashboards, enhancements in its editor, and knowledge base connectors. Userlane is actively working towards geographic and partner expansion as well as building an open ecosystem to give clients a frictionless digital adoption experience."

About Userlane

Userlane is a Germany-based technology company working with well-known enterprises such as Allianz, Beiersdorf, SAP, and Linde. Its award-winning software is used by millions of users across the globe. Founded in 2015, Userlane has quickly become a leading Digital Adoption Platform, delighting employees and customers with its intuitive and effective solutions.