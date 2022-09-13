Power management company Eaton announced Royal Power Solutions (RPS), a leading provider of high-precision electrical connectivity components that it acquired earlier this year, is now providing its industry-leading components to commercial vehicle manufacturers. RPS components will be displayed Sept. 20-25 in Eaton's exhibit at the IAA Transportation show in Hannover, Germany.

RPS, established in 1938, is a global leader in the development and production of critical high-precision power- and signal-distribution terminals and connectors. Eaton is utilizing RPS products in its eMobility business and expanding its global market opportunities, including in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

"Eaton's global footprint and diversification have broadened Royal Power Solutions' reach and ability to grow in EMEA," said Tom Ross, president, Eaton's Royal Power Solutions. "The market for terminals and connectors in EMEA continues to expand in parallel with electrification solutions, which are being increasingly adopted by our commercial vehicle customers."

Electrified commercial vehicles need more power than traditional passenger vehicles to operate varying systems. RPS, recognized for its numerous industry-leading electrical solutions, provides terminals, connectors and other electrical components designed to handle current levels up to 500 amps. Among those components are stamped battery and eyelet terminals that can withstand vibration and harsh environments, making them ideal for commercial vehicles.

High Power Lock Box connectors provide protection, superior performance

Eaton's RPS specialized High Power Lock Box (HPLB) power connectors are ideal for current electrified commercial vehicle solutions and can help reduce common warranty issues. The HPLB connectors offer superior performance, cost savings and reduced manufacturing complexity. They also provide efficiency and reliability and are strong enough to withstand high-pressure water spray.

HPLB terminals are a "plug-in" solution with a smaller footprint, resulting in less weight and a reduced profile compared to traditional terminals. Eaton's RPS uses a progressive stamping process to manufacture the HPLB profiles rather than the more costly complex billet machining, stamping and forming process that competitive products require.

Unlike traditional male-to-female terminal connections, Eaton's RPS HPLB terminals use a unique inverted contact system that provides improved contact force as the temperature increases, creating a stronger connection.

RPS busbars feature low profile, flexibility to meet design requirements

Another RPS component now available to Eaton's EMEA commercial vehicle customers is RigiFlexTM busbars, manufactured in copper or aluminum based on customer requirements. With a unique, simple, single-piece flow manufacturing process, Eaton can scale volume to meet any customer specification.

The RigiFlex busbar is rigid in some areas but flexible in sections that require elevation changes within the system design. This flexibility also works well across the battery pack in areas that need tolerance for expansion and contraction due to fluctuating temperatures during charging and discharging cycles.

Eaton's RPS busbars have a low profile to enable space-efficient design without heat sinks, which leads to weight savings. Eaton also can produce busbars with a level of flatness over length unmatched by competitors, which fulfills size and design requirements. Eaton's RPS can leverage an automated assembly process to provide superior safety, reduce production time and offer maximum cost savings with little wasted material and nearly zero development time for production products.

Eyelet terminals sealed, protected against galvanic corrosion

Eaton's eyelet terminals, another RPS solution, are crafted with sophisticated engineering and produced in our state-of-the-art stamping facilities. Sourcing eyelet terminals from RPS provides numerous benefits, including the ability to produce billions of parts annually for the single sourcing of large programs.

Traditionally, eyelet terminals in commercial vehicle electrical components are not sealed, exposing them to road spray and salt that accelerate galvanic corrosion. Eaton's eyelet terminals from RPS provide fully sealed connectors that are resistant to severe vibration and deliver a component service life exceeding customer requirements.

"RPS has decades of design, manufacturing and stamping experience that is being leveraged in the introduction of new energy-transfer technologies," Ross said. "Many of the components RPS supplies, including eyelets, busbars, High Power Lock Box terminals and full-service connectors, are essential in today's commercial vehicles."

