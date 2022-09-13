EV TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.: EV Technology Group and MOKE International Align With Canada SailGP Team for France Sail Grand Prix

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV Technology Group Ltd. (the "Company" or "EV Technology Group") (NEO: EVTG, OTCQB: EVTGF, DE: B96A) announces together with MOKE International Limited ("MIL" or "MOKE International") that they have collaborated with the Canada SailGP Team on the occasion of the prestigious France Sail Grand Prix that took place in Saint-Tropez on September 10 and 11, 2022.



To mark the annual SailGP event and show their support for the Canada SailGP Team, EV Technology Group and MOKE International hosted a kick off cocktail reception with the team at the Casa MOKE flagship store in Saint-Tropez on Thursday, 8 September, followed by an exclusive private event. Guests included the Canada SailGP Team members and investors of EV Technology Group. Several VIPs were chauffeured during the event in the Electric MOKE, contributing to the sustainability of the event. During racing, Canada SailGP Team proudly showcased the EV Technology Group and MOKE International logos on the team's F50 to mark the collaboration.

Isobel Dando, CEO of MOKE International said: "We are delighted to be able to support the Canada SailGP Team. Their commitment to sustainability is synonymous with our own as we strive toward a cleaner future. We are advocates for conservation of the world's ocean. With The Blue Marine Foundation as our official partner for conservation work and with Casa MOKE on the doorstep, it made complete sense to partner with the Team."

"The Electric MOKE is really popular in Saint-Tropez and we were incredibly proud to be able to use it to transport the Team and showcase it in all its glory!"

The Canada SailGP Team was founded by digital technology entrepreneur Fred Pye less than one year ago. Mr. Pye and the team are committed to growing the sport in Canada and creating opportunities for the next generations of athletes.

Fred Pye, Founder and Owner of Canada SailGP Team said:

"Saint-Tropez was the perfect place to partner with MOKE International and EV Technology Group, on the occasion of the Range Rover France Sail Grand Prix. The Canada SailGP Team, MOKE and EV Technology Group share a vision for a future powered by clean energy and what better place than Saint-Tropez to cruise in Electric MOKEs and make the first of many great memories together. We are optimistic that we will continue to collaborate as the season continues."

As a Canadian listed Company, EV Technology Group saw the opportunity to support the Canada SailGP Team as they have a large following in Canada, and the SailGP is regarded as one of the most globally recognized events. Like EV Technology Group, Canada SailGP Team is a growing company, and both are focused on building partnerships and connections in Canada.

Canada SailGP Team proudly showcasing the EV Technology Group and MOKE International logos on the team's F50

Wouter Witvoet, CEO and Founder of EV Technology Group said: "SailGP is like the Formula One of sailing. We were in a really great position to align for the event and pleased to be able to support the Canada SailGP Team. The Canada SailGP Team is focused on inspiring people to love sailing, and we felt this was very similar to our ethos of encouraging people to fall back in love with motoring, through driving iconic EVs."

EV Technology Group

EV Technology Group was founded in 2021 with the vision to electrify iconic brands - and the mission to redefine the joy of motoring for the electric age. By acquiring iconic brands and bringing beloved motoring experiences to the electric age, EV Technology Group is driving the EV revolution forward. Backed by a diversified team of passionate entrepreneurs, engineers and driving enthusiasts, EV Technology Group creates value for its customers by owning the total customer experience - acquiring and partnering with iconic brands with significant growth potential in unique markets, and controlling end-to-end capabilities. To learn more visit: https://evtgroup.com/

MOKE

MOKE and the MOKE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MOKE International Limited

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b264493-2cfa-483b-a1e9-c4fced9d29a0