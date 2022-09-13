ESE Entertainment Inc.: ESE Appoints Andrea Lieuwen as New Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / ESE Entertainment Inc. ("ESE" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESE) (OTCQX:ENTEF) is pleased to announce that effective September 12, 2022, Andrea Lieuwen has been appointed as the Company's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Ms. Lieuwen will succeed Rob Kang, who has been the Company's CFO since August 2020.

Ms. Lieuwen is an MBA, CPA, CGA with over 25 years of public company accounting and finance experience, having spent her career in various senior roles at Great Canadian Gaming Corporation ("GCGC"), a leading Canadian gaming and entertainment company. Most recently, Ms. Lieuwen was responsible for the leadership and operations of GCGC's gaming properties across the Province of British Columbia, with almost 3,000 employees. This included the strategic development, capital and operating annual budgets for GCGC's gaming properties across the region. Andrea has also held many senior financial roles during her career contributing to GCGC's growth from a small private entity to over $3 billion in market capitalization and operating 25 properties across Canada. GCGC was recently acquired by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) through a go-private transaction in September 2021. Prior to its go-private transaction, GCGC had been listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange since 2004. On a personal level, Andrea is very community-minded and has been involved with various charitable organizations over the years.

Konrad Wasiela, CEO of the Company, said: "We are thrilled to announce Andrea has joined as our new CFO. ESE looks forward to leveraging Andrea's deep industry knowledge, financial and operational expertise. As our management team works to aggressively evolve our strategy and improve our level of execution, I am confident that Andrea's experience will help drive greater operational excellence in every area of our business and create long-term growth and value for ESE shareholders."

Andrea Lieuwen, CFO of the Company, said: "I am extremely excited to join the team at ESE Entertainment. After experiencing significant growth with my last company, I see a clear opportunity to scale ESE to the next level. This vision is shared with CEO Konrad, COO Eric, and the rest of the team. This has created an opportunity to collaborate with an amazing group and build on the success that ESE has experienced to date. My background is aligned, and we are focused on scaling the business of ESE to the next level."

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a global entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company's organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. www.esegaming.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, comments with respect to Ms. Lieuwen's contributions to the Company, the ability of the Company to evolve its strategy and improve its level of execution, and the ability of the Company to scale to the next level. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

