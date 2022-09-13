Infinitum Copper Reports 20.60 Metres of 1.91% Copper, 2.00 g/t Gold and 40.91 g/t Silver in Drilling at La Adelita Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV:INFI)(OTCQB:INUMF) ("Infinitum" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from the first two of twelve diamond drill holes at Infinitum's flagship project, La Adelita in Sonora and Sinaloa states, Mexico. Drill hole AD-22-0018 returned 20.60 metres (m) of 1.91% copper (Cu), 2.00 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) and 40.91 g/t silver (Ag) starting at 163.15 m down hole in the Cerro Grande zone (see figures 1, 2 and 3). This mineralization is hosted in pervasive skarn alteration with abundant magnetite coinciding with the highest-grade mineralization (See Table 1). Drill hole AD-22-0017 was drilled above AD-22-0018, on the same section, and encountered a 26.05 m long interval of strong skarn alteration with trace mineralization before it reached the target depth. The Hole AD-22-0018 intersection is open in all directions along the favorable contact between limestone and the intrusive.

Magneto-telluric (MT) geophysical survey results for this area were received subsequent to drilling and interpretation indicates that mineralization may strengthen at depth below drill hole AD-22-0018.

Rafael Gallardo, Senior Exploration Manager states "This phase of drilling was designed to extend the high-grade copper-gold-silver mineralized trends cut in historic drilling, which terminated against previously unrecognized folding and faulting of the host limestones. We are pleased that our team's improved geologic model has found strong mineralization across these apparent barriers and are very eager to see whether the magnetite and anomalies revealed by our MT geophysical survey add additional important layers to our targeting."

"Our drilling is off to a great start with these initial drill results confirming the high-grade mineralization at Cerro Grande and the geophysics indicating the system may strengthen to depth" states Steve Robertson, President & CEO of Infinitum Copper. "La Adelita is clearly a very large system, and we are delighted to see such high grades across wide geographic areas. The more work we do, the more we like how our model for the overall mineralization model is developing".

Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Program

Recognizing that La Adelita is a big system, Infinitum's exploration has followed a methodical approach, focusing on areas with the best opportunities to encounter continuous zones of high-grade mineralization. To date, Infinitum has focused on two of the five main target areas (Figure 1): A) the La Adelita Anticline and B) the Las Trancas zone, where a 2022 discovery trench revealed 9.15 m of 16.45 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, 1.90% copper and 3.50 g/t silver.

Phase 1 drilling consisted of 12 holes totaling 2,574 metres focused on the high-grade copper-gold-silver skarn targets at Cerro Grande and the Cerro Grande Footwall (see Figure 1). Phase 2 drilling, expected to commence following the summer rainy season, will include targets at Las Trancas. This news release reports the first two of the twelve drill holes. The Company will release additional drill hole results as they are available in the coming weeks.

Drill holes AD-22-0017 and 0018 were drilled 70 meters north of the old Adelita adit to seek the extension of the high-grade copper-gold-silver mineralization of the Cerro Grande zone and the recently discovered Cerro Grande Footwall zone. Cerro Grande Footwall was identified as a fold repeat of the favorable host limestone through surface mapping completed by Infinitum's geological team earlier this year. Drill hole AD-22-0017 was the first attempt to test the target but was lost at a depth of 145.50 metres in massive skarn with trace mineralization. Drill hole AD-22-0018 was drilled at a steeper angle from the same pad as 0017 and successfully cut the entire zone.

HOLE ID FROM (m) TO (m) WIDTH (m) TRUE WIDTH (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Zn (%) AD-22-0017 46.70 55.85 9.15 9.15 0.14 0.06 1.24 NSV* AD-22-0018 163.15 187.50 24.35 20.60 1.91 2.00 40.91 NSV

* No Significant Values

Table 1 - Significant Drill Intercepts, Cerro Grande zone.

Drill Hole AD -22-0018

Drill hole AD-22-0018 intersected a zone 20.60 m wide of grossularite-andradite skarn with semi-massive magnetite and disseminated copper mineralization grading 1.91% Cu, 2.00 g/t Au and 40.91 g/t Ag (Table 1). This zone corresponds well with the surface mapped Cerro Grande Footwall zone (see Figures 2 and 3) and the intercept is open up-dip, to depth, and to the north and south along the favorable contact between limestone and the intrusive. The mineralization consists of chalcopyrite, bornite and covellite and the richest chalcopyrite, bornite and covellite zones correlate well with higher gold values. The magnetite content is estimated to vary from 15% to 75% over the 20.60 m length and iron values average 24%. The semi-massive magnetite associated with the high-grade copper-gold-silver mineralization is expected to be detectable with detailed magnetometry, which should be a very positive factor for future exploration. A detailed magnetometer survey will be undertaken after vegetation dies back following the rainy season.

Figure 1: La Adelita Project Exploration Zones

Figure 2: La Adelita Project Cerro Grande Zone

Figure 3: La Adelita Project AD-22-0017 and AD-22-0018 Cross Section

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Diamond drill core sampling from the 2022 program was supervised by Infinitum Copper personnel. The split core samples were delivered to the internationally certified ALS Minerals laboratory facilities in Hermosillo City, where the samples were prepared by creating a pulp, and then shipped to Vancouver, Canada for analysis. Assaying was done by ALS in Canada under an ISO 1702 Quality management system. Samples were fire assayed for Au (Au-AA24) and analyzed for multi-elements using method code ME-ICP61, following an aqua regia digestion. Over limits were analyzed using the most appropriate method. Multi-element geochemical standards, blanks, and duplicates are inserted systematically into the rock sampling series to monitor lab performance. The control samples are inserted into every 20 samples in the case of standards, blanks, and duplicates, and for rejects and pulps duplicates, each 30 samples intercalated. Chain of custody controls track the samples which are transported from La Adelita project to the camp in Picachos village and then to ALS in Hermosillo City, by Company personnel.

Qualified Person

Steve Robertson, President and CEO of the Company, has acted as the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 for this disclosure and supervised the preparation of the technical information in this release.

For more information, please contact Anna Okopnaya, Manager of Investor Relations for Infinitum Copper at anna@infinitumcopper.com, +525534417980, or Steve Robertson, President and CEO of Infinitum Copper, at steve@infinitumcopper.com, (604) 409-3917.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

INFINITUM COPPER CORP.

Steve Robertson

Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Infinitum Copper

Backed by a strong team of industry veterans, Infinitum Copper is advancing La Adelita project, where the Company has an option to earn an 80% interest. The high-grade copper-silver-gold La Adelita Project is located in Sonora and Sinaloa states in Mexico and is subject to a 2% NSR. La Adelita is a Carbonate Replacement Deposit located in a mineralized district with a rich history. Infinitum Copper also has an option to earn 100% interest in the Hot Breccia project in the heart of the Arizona Copper Belt about 90km north of Tucson, AZ. The Hot Breccia project is prospective for porphyry copper and copper skarn mineralization.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. - 2 - Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information may include, but are not limited to, risks generally associated with the Company's business, as described in the Company's Filing Statement dated February 11, 2022. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

