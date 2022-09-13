Riyadh, Saudi Arabia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - Travel-it aims to bolster Saudi Arabian tourism by providing fans who will be attending the FIFA world cup held in Qatar this winter the opportunity to take advantage of the company's itineraries. This will allow them to explore nearby tourist sites in Saudi Arabia and immerse themselves in the rich local culture. In addition, Qatar's proximity to Saudi Arabia means fans will be able to expand their journeys to incorporate destinations in both countries.

Travel-it is offering a flexible way for football aficionados to broaden their touristic horizons when the World Cup kicks off this November. With Travel-it, fans can fly straight to Qatar and then travel across to Al-Ahsa, which boasts the largest self-contained oasis in the world. Alternatively - and this is often the cheapest option - fans can fly into Saudi Arabia and then make the relatively brief journey across to Doha, Qatar. Fans can travel by plane or by car; either way, due to the two nations being well-connected, it is an easy and streamlined process to move between the two.

Rather than taking people to the usual sites, Travel-it constructs itineraries that stray off the beaten track. In doing so, they hope to ensure that the economic benefits of tourism ripple throughout the country, rather than being concentrated around a couple of hotspots. The Travel-it itinerary intertwines history with luxury, producing one-of-a-kind experiential concoctions, from the tranquility of traditional Saudi music performances during dinner to the exhilaration of seeing Al-Qarah Mountain. Similarly, Travel-it is providing tourists with the opportunity to travel to the North-Western cultural hub of Tabuk, where they can visit the so-called 'Saudi Titanic' ship wreckage or hike through the region's sprawling, valleyed terrain.

Prior to the pandemic, the number of tourists choosing to visit Saudi Arabia steadily increased year on year. Its wealth of culture, spiritual significance, and promise of winter sunshine have established it as an emerging holiday location for travelers. In 2017, Saudi Arabia received an influx of 15 million tourists; by 2019, this had increased to 19 million.

While Travel-it currently focuses on Saudi Arabia, its reach is now expanding worldwide. They are applying their formula for creating innovative and unconventional itineraries further afield. As the world continues to try and shake off the COVID-19 cobwebs and immerse itself back into the joys of traveling, Travel-it looks to embrace this wanderlust and open people's eyes to the hidden gems of Saudi Arabia.

Media contact:

Name: Abdul Kareem

Email: abdulkareem@travel-it.today

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136816