Shrewsbury, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - With the effects of gig driving apps making a tremendous impact during the pandemic, Jim & Amber Marchese are looking to improve upon the concept with the launch of their platform and app, Box Jeannie. Box Jeannie is a platform that converts the unstable income of gig drivers who are at the whim of their current gig driving "App" into a functional business set-up for easy use. This gives them control over deciding their route and the ability to start a business for themselves.

This platform allows service gig drivers to earn more and set their own schedules while helping people with their daily commute and delivery services. To start, Box Jeannie drivers refer their client code to preferred customers and can create their own route. Box Jeannie drivers can target people or businesses which best fit their lifestyle and it's as simple as sending a customer a referral code to download the app. Box Jeannie drivers have the right of first refusal for future pickups, recycling, deliveries and can sell their route.





Box Jeannie is not only closing this gap by making gig drivers more financially independent, but also allowing the drivers to see all their trips as well as their income & tip before they accept jobs. Box Jeannie brings concierge service to drivers and consumers of companies similar to other top gig driving platforms. The platform allows drivers to get paid within a few minutes of the completion of their delivery.

In addition, drivers at Box Jeannie will have their unique reference code, which they can use to advertise services on a route where they just dropped off a delivery or a client. This way, they can choose their preferable route, easily find clients and build a business with a future.

Drivers on Box Jeannie who refer clients will have the right of first refusal, which grants them autonomy, making them "their own boss". Another exciting feature on this platform is "Gin Master". For instance, if a route is highly profitable for drivers generating millions every year, then such a driver can become a Gin Master by selling the route on Box Jeannie. This will create a steady passive income as they will get 50 percent of the earnings from the route licensing. Drivers earn roughly 80 percent of the revenue generated if they drive their own route.

Besides empowering gig drivers to start their businesses, this concierge platform is contributing immensely to making services eco-friendly. Users can use Box Jeannie to return unwanted items. Box Jeannie drivers even go a step further to collect the empty boxes, saving individuals and businesses time and ensuring their route is as environmentally friendly as possible.

