Dienstag, 13.09.2022
TAAT® schließt Vertrag mit B&B Beyond!
PR Newswire
13.09.2022 | 13:27
99 Leser
Lleida.net receives its sixth patent in South Africa

MADRID, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- South African authorities have granted one more patent to Lleida.net (BME: LLN; EPA: ALLLN; OTCQX: LLEIF).

It is the 215th it has received internationally and corresponds to its email registration methods. The invention, signed by company founder Sisco Sapena, is numbered ZA202102607 and is valid for 20 years.

The grant was recently announced by the South African Patent Office (CIPC Companies and Intellectual Property Commission) and is the sixth in the country.

"South Africa is one of the strategic markets in the company's internationalization process, and we are very pleased to have received not one, but six patents already in the country," explained Sapena.

Lleida.net started working in the country ten years ago.

It is one of the world's largest economies and its potential is immense. It has more than 57 million inhabitants, who own more than 101 million mobile lines.

As the company has explained in a communication to the market, Lleida.net's growth strategy in the signature, notification and electronic contracting market in the countries where it is present and those it plans to be in the future, is based on a solid growth policy in intellectual property and R&D.

With this one, the company has 215 patents granted, worldwide, on e-signature fields since the company started trading, seven years ago.

© 2022 PR Newswire
