Hero Technologies Inc.: Hero Technologies Pursues Land Acquisition in Michigan to Build Cannabis Business

Company Seeks Property as a Base in Michigan To Grow, Process, and Sell Cannabis for Medicinal and Recreational Use

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / Hero Technologies (OTCQB:HENC) (Twitter: @heroicmindtech), a cannabis company focused on a "seed-to-sale" vertical integration strategy, today announced that it is aggressively pursuing opportunities to purchase real estate in Michigan. The company's goal is to acquire at least 10 acres to serve as the company's base of cannabis operations in the state.

"We are pleased to report that we are making progress in discussions to acquire land in Michigan," said Hero Technologies' CEO Gina Serkasevich. "Michigan is a major part of our strategic go-to-market plan. According to regulatory data, sales of legal cannabis in the state should increase over 50% this year to over $2.7 billion. With the company's in-state cannabis license already pre-approved, closing a real estate deal is our next step in executing our end-to-end cannabis cultivation and sales strategy."

Hero Technologies' subsidiary in Michigan, BlackBox Systems and Technologies LLC, plans to grow cannabis both indoors and outdoors, process the plants, and market cannabis products both wholesale and directly to consumers. The company's strategy focuses on using a proprietary aeroponic growing system to produce high-yield, high-quality cannabis.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies Inc. is a cannabis company working toward a vertically-integrated business model. The company owns a majority stake in BlackBox Systems and Technologies LLC, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and cultivation of large flowering plants, creating increased harvest efficiencies. The company's strategic business plan includes cannabis genetic engineering, farmland for both medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production licenses, distribution licenses, consumer packaging, and retail and dispensary operations that make the company a multi-state operator (MSO).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may include: management plans relating to the proposed project; the expected timing of the completion of the proposed project; the ability to complete the proposed project; any statements of the plans and objectives of management for future operations, products or services, including the execution of plans proposed project; any statements of expectation or belief; projections related to certain financial metrics; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would" and other similar words and expressions or negatives of these words. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time and are beyond our control. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Neither Hero Technologies Inc. nor its holding company or subsidiaries assumes any duty and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements, by their nature, are uncertain or assumptive to varying degrees, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those that Hero Technologies Inc., its holding company or subsidiaries anticipated in the forward-looking statements, and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

