Convatec Group PLC: Scrip Dividend - Calculation Price

13 September 2022

Convatec Group Plc ("Convatec" or "the Company")

Scrip Dividend - Calculation Price

On 4 August 2022, the Board of Directors of Convatec Group Plc ("Convatec" or "the Company") declared an interim dividend of 1.717 cents per share ("Interim Dividend"). This Interim Dividend is to be paid on 6 October 2022 to shareholders on the share register as of 26 August 2022 ("Record Date"). The Interim Dividend is payable in cash, in sterling to holders of ordinary shares. The chosen exchange rate for this payment is USD1.218/GBP1.00, determined on 3 August 2022, giving a total sterling dividend of GBP28,782,516. A scrip dividend will be made available for this Interim Dividend, allowing shareholders to elect to receive their dividend in the form of new ordinary shares.

The "Calculation Price" for the issue of new ordinary shares under the scrip dividend scheme is:

217.88 pence for each new ordinary share.

This is equivalent to 1 new share for approximately 154.5 shares held prior to the ex-dividend date of 25 August 2022.

The Calculation Price is the average of the middle market quotations of a Convatec share, derived from the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List, for the five consecutive business days from 25 August 2022 to 1 September 2022 (inclusive).

The latest date for receipt of elections to participate in the scrip dividend scheme for the Interim Dividend has been extended to Friday 16 September 2022. Shareholders must return their mandate form by 5pm (BST) or otherwise input their CREST elections to be received by the Company's registrar, Computershare Investor Services PLC, by 3pm (BST) on 16 September 2022. Elections received after this deadline will apply to subsequent dividends only. Unless revoked by you, your scrip dividend election will apply for all future dividends or which a scrip dividend is offered. Evergreen elections for CREST shareholders cannot be accepted and elections will revert to cash by default after the payment of each dividend.

Details of the scrip dividend scheme are available at https://www.convatecgroup.com/investors/shareholder-centre/ dividend-information/

Enquiries

Analysts and Investors

Kate Postans, VP Investor Relations, Convatec +44 (0)782 644 7807

ir@convatec.com

Media

Buchanan: Charles Ryland / Chris Lane ?????? - +44 (0)207 466 5000 ???????????????? ????????????????????????

Convatec Group Plc's LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92

About Convatec

Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a FTSE 250 global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. Group revenues in 2021 were over USD2 billion. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in over 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our products provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. To learn more about Convatec, please visit http:// www.convatecgroup.com

