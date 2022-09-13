Assays Demonstrate Excellent Continuity with Strong Potential for Extending High Grade Silver and Gold Zones in Nevada

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - Summa Silver Corp. (TSXV: SSVR) (OTCQX: SSVRF) (FSE: 48X) ("Summa" or the "Company") is pleased to report continued intersections of high-grade silver and gold mineralization from the Hughes Project, near Tonopah, Nevada. Seven of the eight holes tested the Murray target on the western side of the project demonstrating excellent continuity from previous drilling results.

Murray Target:

• All holes intersected multiple zones of stacked, vein-hosted silver and gold mineralization. Highlights include (see attached figures):

535 g/t silver equivalent* (335 g/t Ag and 2.73 g/t Au) over 4.6 m including 1,273 g/t silver equivalent* (811 g/t Ag and 6.35 g/t Au) over 1.4 m in SUM22-57.





233 g/t silver equivalent* (146 g/t Ag and 1.2 g/t Au) over 5.8 m in SUM22-53.

Belmont Target:

• One hole tested 100 m along-strike from the core of the stacked and high-grade Rescue Veins:

• Intersected several zones of vein-hosted silver and gold mineralization.

• 496 g/t silver equivalent* (173 g/t Ag and 4.0 g/t Au) over 0.5 m in SUM22-58.

Dimensions of Mineralization:

• High-grade mineralization at Murray has been intersected in several stacked structures over an area of 500 x 300 m where it remains open to expansion.

• High-grade mineralization at Belmont has been intersected in several stacked structures over an area of 400 x 100 m where it remains open to expansion.

• Further mineralization is present in multiple additional areas over a length of 3.5 km, including the Ruby discovery, a 1.3 km step-out from the historic Belmont Mine.

*AgEq is calculated using US$20/oz Ag, US$1,800/oz Au, with metallurgical recoveries of Ag - 90% and Au - 95%. AgEq = (Ag grade x Ag recovery)+((Au grade x Au recovery) x (Au price / Ag price)). True widths are not yet known.

Galen McNamara, CEO, stated: "We continue to be pleased with the results from the Hughes project in the historic Tonopah district. This classic American high-grade silver district still has much to offer, and we have the feeling that between the two companies active in the district, we are only beginning to scratch the surface of the full discovery potential here."

Table 1: Assay Results

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AgEq (g/t) Vein Set SUM22-0051 382.5 382.8 0.3 1.3 55 157 Murray and 444.2 445.6 1.4 0.9 82 147 and 451.7 452.6 0.9 1.5 174 283 and 456.8 457.3 0.5 0.5 67 104 SUM22-0052 369.5 369.9 0.4 1.0 107 182 Murray and 403.3 405.3 2.0 0.9 69 136 including 404.8 405.3 0.5 1.5 211 317 SUM22-0053 406.6 412.4 5.8 1.2 146 233 Murray including 411.4 412.4 1.0 2.3 261 433 including 412.2 412.4 0.2 9.8 1081 1812 SUM22-0054 238.4 238.7 0.3 1.0 64 142 Murray and 277.0 277.2 0.2 2.2 127 302 and 280.1 280.4 0.3 0.9 80 152 and 336.6 337.7 1.1 2.4 200 388 including 336.9 337.2 0.3 3.2 283 525 SUM22-0055 413.9 414.7 0.8 0.6 114 153 Murray and 464.5 464.9 0.4 1.9 67 222 SUM22-0056 326.3 326.6 0.3 0.5 82 114 Murray and 371.9 372.5 0.6 0.6 53 101 and 377.8 379.8 2.0 0.9 82 152 and 383.1 383.7 0.6 0.8 92 154 and 386.9 387.2 0.3 0.8 76 139 and 393.8 394.7 0.9 1.3 101 200 and 397.9 402.4 4.5 0.9 85 154 including 399.9 401.2 1.3 1.4 118 222 including 401.6 402.4 0.8 1.7 184 312 and 405.1 406.1 1.0 2.8 318 526 and 410.7 411.8 1.1 1.3 101 204 SUM22-0057 335.4 337.5 2.1 2.6 166 372 Murray including 337.0 337.2 0.2 19.6 1245 2793 and 411.5 412.8 1.3 1.4 189 289 and 417.2 421.8 4.6 2.7 335 535 including 419.1 420.5 1.4 6.3 811 1273 and 424.0 425.6 1.6 0.6 64 132 and 434.0 435.3 1.2 1.9 124 277 and 442.9 448.2 5.3 1.0 74 149 including 442.9 443.4 0.5 7.0 316 887 SUM22-0058 417.8 421.2 3.4 1.0 65 141 Rescue including 417.8 418.2 0.5 4.0 173 496 and 436.4 437.5 1.1 0.8 88 147 and 451.5 451.8 0.3 0.6 61 103

*AgEq is calculated using US$20/oz Ag, US$1,800/oz Au, with metallurgical recoveries of Ag - 90% and Au - 95%. AgEq = (Ag grade x Ag recovery)+((Au grade x Au recovery) x (Au price / Ag price))

Drill Program

Murray Target

Results from all seven holes that tested the Murray vein-system on the western side of the Hughes project in 2022 are reported in Table 1. The infill and exploration holes were designed to further investigate grade continuity and the extension of mineralization up- and down-dip along the Murray vein-system. Previous drilling at Murray has identified significant broad zones of high-grade silver and gold mineralization (e.g., 455 g/t silver equivalent* over 6.1 m in SUM21-40; see September 22nd, 2021 news release).

Figure 1: Murray Target drill hole locations



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7983/136878_672189d6c4eef984_002full.jpg

Recent geological modelling at Murray suggests that mineralization is hosted in a series of stacked veins and oblique vein-splays rather than one complex vein. Mineralization is associated with broad intervals of strong argillic alteration cored by zones of quartz stockwork up to 30 m wide and local Ag-sulfide bearing, banded quartz veins. This stacked vein interpretation is supported by hole SUM22-57, which intersected a broad 110 m zone comprised of numerous intervals of epithermal-related mineralization and associated veins and vein-breccias (e.g., 2,793 g/t AgEq over 0.2 m and 535 g/AgEq over 4.6 m including 1,273 g/t AgEq over 1.4 m). Similarly, hole SUM22-56 intersected multiple zones of mineralization over 85 meters (Table 1).

Figure 2: Murray Target long Section



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7983/136878_672189d6c4eef984_003full.jpg

Hole SUM22-53 represents one of the largest down-dip step-out holes drilled to date at the Murray target (Figure 2). The hole intersected 233 g/t AgEq over 5.8 m and supports the down-dip potential of the Murray vein-system.

Further drilling down-dip as well as drilling focused on targeting veins and interpreted vein-splays higher-up in the Murray system is warranted. Geological modelling is ongoing and targets across the project, including Murray, are being ranked and prioritised for the next round of drilling.

Belmont Target

Results from one hole (SUM22-58) that tested the Rescue Veins of the Belmont Target are reported in Table 1. The hole was designed to test for the along-strike and down-dip extent of the high-grade core to the complex, multi-vein, stacked system (e.g., 3,971 g/t silver equivalent* over 2.8 m in SUM21-30 and 1,559 g/t silver equivalent* over 4.3 m in SUM21-31; see news releases from July 21st, 2021 and September 22nd, 2021). The hole intersected multiple zones banded to brecciated quartz ± adularia veins with local silver sulfides and associated argillic alteration halos highlighted by 496 g/t silver equivalent over 0.5 m within 141 g/t silver equivalent over 3.4 m (Table 1). The results demonstrate mineralization continuity within many of the high-grade Rescue veins along strike to the west. Further drilling and modeling are required to fully evaluate the new zone for additional higher-grade and plunging mineralized shoots.

Figure 3: Belmont Target drill hole locations



To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7983/136878_672189d6c4eef984_004full.jpg

Figure 4: Rescue vein system long section



To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7983/136878_672189d6c4eef984_005full.jpg

Table 2: Collar Information for SUM22-51 to SUM22-58

Target Area Drill Hole Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Final Depth (m) Murray SUM22-0051 479333 4214215 92 -82 539 Murray SUM22-0052 479305 4214150 142 -77 464 Murray SUM22-0053 479598 4214379 214 -70 587 Murray SUM22-0054 479305 4214150 195 -45 442 Murray SUM22-0055 479598 4214379 230 -76 671 Murray SUM22-0056 479430 4214109 153 -88 475 Murray SUM22-0057 479333 4214215 150 -77 528 Belmont SUM22-0058 481056 4213620 188 -63 553

UTM Z 11 NAD27

Analytical and QA/QC Procedures

All samples were sent to Paragon Geochemical Laboratories in Sparks, Nevada for preparation and analysis. Paragon meets all requirements of the International Accreditation Service AC89 and demonstrates compliance with ISO/IEC Standard 17025:2017 for analytical procedures. Samples were analyzed for gold via fire assay with an AA finish ("Au-AA30") and silver via atomic emission spectroscopy or inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy after four-acid digestion ("AgMA-AAS or 48MA-MS"). Samples that assayed over 8 ppm Au were re-run via fire assay with a gravimetric finish ("Au-GR30"). Samples that assayed over 200 or 100 ppm Ag (depending on Ag method) were re-run via fire assay for Ag with a gravimetric finish ("Ag-GRAA30"). In addition to Paragon quality assurance / quality control ("QA/QC") protocols, Summa Silver implements an internal QA/QC program that includes the insertion of sample blanks, duplicates and certified reference materials at systematic and random points in the sample stream.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Galen McNamara, P. Geo., the CEO of the Company and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Summa Silver Corp

Summa Silver Corp is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Hughes property located in central Nevada and has an option to earn 100% interest in the Mogollon property located in southwestern New Mexico. The Hughes property is host to the high-grade past-producing Belmont Mine, one of the most prolific silver producers in the United States between 1903 and 1929. The Mogollon property is the largest historic silver producer in New Mexico. Both properties have remained inactive since commercial production ceased and neither have seen modern exploration prior to the Company's involvement.

