ATFX Appoints Telmo Simoes as Managing Director of Institutional Sales (LATAM)

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FX industry veteran Telmo Simoes recently joined the ATFX team as Managing Director of Institutional Sales (LATAM). ATFX values his deep local experience, and his recruitment reflects the broker's commitment to providing localized services.





Telmo has over 16 years of industry experience. He has worked with prominent financial firms and has held senior positions in these firms. He is also familiar with the core needs of LATAM customers, and he has multiple achievements in crucial business aspects, including industry training and customer service support.

Furthermore, Telmo is multi-lingual since he is proficient in English, Spanish and Portuguese. He has successfully managed banking relationships and projects in the UK and EMEA and has established solid relationships with banks in these regions. In addition, he maintains close contact with leading media houses such as Reuters and Bloomberg.

Therefore, ATFX strongly believes that Telmo's appointment will enhance the core executive competencies of the ATFX team. He will also promote innovation and the upgrading of products and services, thus strengthening the brand's influence in the industry.

