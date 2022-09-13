Avant Brands, Inc.: Avant Brands Announces New Additions to Treehugger Product Portfolio

Organic Sweet Fuel OG added to Avant's Treehugger product line; available at the Ontario Cannabis Store

Avant leads with environmentally conscious products and packaging

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT) (OTCQX:AVTBF) (FRA:1BU0) ("Avant" or the "Company"), a leading producer of innovative, premium handcrafted cannabis products, is pleased to announce the launch of Organic Sweet Fuel OG Flower & Pre-Rolls to the Treehugger product portfolio, available September 6, 2022 (via wholesale), at the Ontario Cannabis Store. This is Treehugger's first whole flower product, in addition to its existing Organic King Tut pre-roll product.

Avant's Treehugger product line is curated for the environmentally conscious cannabis consumer. Treehugger features premium, sun-grown, craft and certified organic flower that is organically grown in British Columbia.

"Treehugger speaks to who Avant aims to be as a company: innovative, focused on delivering high quality products and committed to environmental, social and governance ("ESG") priorities," said Norton Singhavon, Avant's Founder and CEO. "While other companies offer organic flower, Avant takes it one step further, with our goal to produce the most environmentally sound product and packaging on the market."

From growing, to packaging, to consumer experience, Avant has placed an eco-lens on Treehugger that the Company believes sets it apart from other offerings in the organic cannabis market. Specifically, Treehugger aims to offer the most sustainable and eco-friendly packaging in the cannabis space:

Reusable glass jars made from recycled materials

100% reclaimed ocean plastic caps

100% recyclable Forest Stewardship Council certified boxes

Biodegradable cellulose interior bags

Sustainable, all-natural, clean-burning bamboo cones

Labels made from hemp & post-consumer waste

Biodegradable humidity packs to keep products at an optimal moisture level

Avant is also working on developing eco-friendly master cases for shipment and minimizing environmental impact by optimizing freight strategies. Currently, for every master case sold, one tree is planted in the province of purchase.

For more information about Treehugger, visit: https://www.treehugger.io/.

About Avant Brands Inc.

Avant is an innovative, market-leading premium cannabis company. Avant has multiple operational production facilities across Canada, which produce high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products, based on unique and exceptional cultivars. Avant's products are distributed via three complementary sales channels: recreational, medical and export. Avant's recreational consumer brands include: BLK MKT, Tenzo, Cognoscente and Treehugger, which are sold in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Atlantic Canada and the territories. The Company's medical cannabis brand, GreenTec, is distributed nationwide, directly to qualified patients through its GreenTec Medical portal and through various medical cannabis partners.

Avant is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: AVNT), and cross-trades on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AVTBF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 1BU0). The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia and has operations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

To learn more about Avant, access the investor presentation, or learn more about its consumer brands, please visit www.avantbrands.ca.

