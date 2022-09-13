Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - SATO Technologies Corp. (TSXV: SATO) (OTCQB: CCPUF) (the "Company", or "SATO", formerly known as Canada Computational Unlimited Corp.) is pleased to announce that Center One is reaching full capacity of 20 MW. More importantly, mining power is increasing with the addition of new generation Bitcoin miners nearing 0.6 EHs in total mining power in the facility.

Key Highlights of Center One

Total of around 5,400 Bitcoin miners running

Near 0.6 EHs of mining power

25,000 sq ft, with potential for increase;

10-year term for the lease, renewable;

20,000 kW;

100% renewable energy.

"Bear markets are made to 'BUIDL'," says Romain Nouzareth, CEO of SATO, as he also adds that, "reaching our goal ahead of time not only to connect our energy but also to increase our mining power is further proof that our team is capable of executing at scale and on time. I can't wait to show the world what we have coming next."

On behalf of the board,

Romain Nouzareth,

SATO CEO and Chairman

About SATO

SATO operates a state-of-the-art, carbon-neutral bitcoin mining center with a contract of 20 MW of stable, eco-friendly energy. The company's high-density calculation centers are built for high-grade cryptocurrency mining, AI data processing, and fintech infrastructure.

Founded at block 494673 in 2017, SATO is led by technology entrepreneurs, finance, electricity and ventilation experts, network specialists, mathematicians, and Canadian industrialists. Since its inception, the company has pursued a vision of environmental stewardship throughout the mining process. The excess supply of renewable energy in the province of Québec has made this endeavor feasible and a great base for growth.

For additional information, please contact:

Romain Nouzareth

invest@bysato.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the future performance of the Company, and other statements that are not historical facts. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136884