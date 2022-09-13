Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - EDM Resources Inc. (TSXV: EDM) ("EDM" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on the Company's recent activities.

The President and CEO, Mr. Mark Haywood, commented: "I am pleased to report that the Shareholders and the TSXV have approved the Credit Agreement with IXM S.A., which has now paved the way for us to commence the hiring and construction activities at the Scotia Mine.

The Company is also looking to fast track some of the key equipment and work requirements in the start-up plan by conducting a specific project equipment financing in Q4 of this year, and is currently meeting with interested investors and brokers in order to advance that opportunity."

Corporate Update:

At our AGM on August 30, 2022, shareholders approved all the items before them, including the re-election of all directors, the approval of the Credit Agreement with IXM S.A., approval of both the Stock Option Plan and the Restricted Stock Unit Incentive Plan, plus the appointment of Clearhouse LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the new auditors of the Company.





The Company has filed on SEDAR its quarterly Financial Statements and related Management, Discussion and Analysis for the period ending June 30, 2022.





Following the approval of the Credit Agreement by our Shareholders at the recent AGM, EDM has also received final approval from the TSXV for the Credit Agreement with IXM S.A.





Pursuant to the Company's RSU incentive plan, the Board of Directors granted an aggregate of 87,719 Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") in the Company to Mr. Mark Haywood. The RSUs will vest on August 15, 2023.

EDM is a Canadian exploration and mining company that has full ownership of the Scotia Mine and related facilities near Halifax, Nova Scotia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, EDM also holds several prospective exploration licenses near its Scotia Mine and in the surrounding regions of Nova Scotia.

