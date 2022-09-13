SKYX Platforms Corp. dba Sky Technologies: SKYX's Revolutionary Weight-Supporting Plug & Play Ceiling Outlet Receives National Electrical Code Generic Name Approval

NEC has Acronyms for Other Important Safety Devices Such as the GFI (Ground-Fault Circuit Interrupter - GFCI) Outlet for Bathrooms and Other Locations

NEC Acronym Approval for SKYX's Ceiling Outlet as WSCR Signifies Key Milestone for its Standardization Process

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) (d/b/a "Sky Technologies") ("SKYX," "we" or "the Company"), a highly disruptive platform technology company with over 60 issued and pending patents globally for simplifying and enhancing safety and automation in homes and buildings, today announced that the National Electrical Code® (NEC) has voted to approve SKYX's generic names for its weight-bearing safe plug & play outlet/receptacle for ceilings as WSCR (Weight-Supporting Ceiling Receptacle) for its universal ceiling outlet and WSAF (Weight-Supporting Attachment Fitting) for its ceiling plug as part of SKYX's standardization process. The NEC has acronyms for other important safety devices such as the GFI outlet (Ground-Fault Circuit Interrupter - GFCI) for bathrooms, kitchens, and other locations.

With a market of hundreds of millions of installations of light fixtures and ceiling fans in the U.S. alone, a safe plug & play installation method is a necessity. It will save lives, significantly reduce injuries, ladder falls, electrocutions, fires, and other hazardous incidents.

The NEC also acknowledges SKYX's recently announced historic addition of the specifications of its weight-bearing safe plug & play outlet/receptacle by leading U.S. standardization organizations for homes and buildings ANSI / NEMA. Examples of other products that have standardized specifications include the household wall outlet and the GFI bathroom and kitchen outlets that are included in every home in the U.S.

Mark Earley, former Chief Electrical Engineer at NFPA, former Head of the NEC, and current Chair of the SKYX Safety Advisory Board, said: "This is a very important milestone for SKYX's standardization process as well as for the safety of U.S. consumers and professionals. Based on the safety aspects provided by SKYX's weight-supporting ceiling receptacle, I expect that the acronym WSCR to be a household name in U.S. homes and buildings, just as the GFCI is. When using traditional wiring methods, common risks include injuries and deaths from fires, shocks, electrocutions, and falls from ladders. These risks can be significantly reduced by using the SKYX safe plug and play installation method, that also saves on installation time, which substantially reduces time spent on ladders."

Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms, said: "The NEC's vote to approve generic names for our ceiling outlet and plug products represents a significant milestone in the Company's path to helping homes and buildings become safer and smarter as a standard. People view products such as the GFCI or GFI - as many call the electrical outlet for bathrooms and kitchens - as being necessary to promote safety and peace of mind. We are encouraged by the NEC's support of our WSCR, and similar to the GFI, hope to make our technology a standard in every home and building, as our technology will save lives, substantially reduce injuries, electrocutions, ladder falls, fires and other hazardous incidents that can happen while installing light fixtures and ceiling fans. In addition to making these installations safer, our plug & play technology simplifies the installation process, driving savings of both time and money."

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the standard.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 60 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Our estimates of the addressable market for our products may prove to be incorrect. The projected demand for our products could materially differ from actual demand. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and include statements relating to the Company's ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its smart products and technologies, including commencement of presales, the Company's efforts and ability to drive the adoption of Sky's Plug Smart Platforms into multi-family residential buildings and communities and adoption by hotels, ability to capture market share, ability to execute on any sales and licensing opportunities, ability to achieve code mandatory status for the SkyPlug, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, the NEC's approval of the Company's generic names for its weight-bearing safe plug & play outlet/receptacle for ceilings as WSCR (Weight-Supporting Ceiling Receptacle) for its universal ceiling outlet and WSAF (Weight-Supporting Attachment Fitting) for its ceiling plug, or the American National Standards Institute's (ANSI) and the National Electrical Manufacturers Association's (NEMA) vote for the standardization of the Company's weight-bearing plug and outlet/receptacle for ceilings, does not guarantee approval by the National Fire Protection Association's (NFPA) Committee on the National Electrical Code (which consists of multiple code-making panels and a technical correlating committee and develops the National Electrical Code (NEC)) or any other trade or regulatory organization and does not guarantee that any of the Company's products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company's current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

