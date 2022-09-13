EnOcean GmbH: EnOcean at Light + Building 2022 Autumn Edition - EnOcean Solutions Create Smart Spaces and Ensure Greater Energy Efficiency

In Hall 8.0 at Stand E39, EnOcean will be showing battery-free wireless solutions that enable sustainable IoT applications for energy-efficient buildings and smart lighting solutions.

OBERHACHING/FRANKFURT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / At this year's Light + Building, EnOcean focuses on energy efficiency and Smart Spaces. At Stand E39 in Hall 8.0 the pioneer in energy harvesting will be showing how buildings can become more energy-efficient and intelligent networked spaces. The foundation for such IoT solutions are EnOcean's energy harvesting sensors and switches, which communicate in the open standards EnOcean (ISO/IEC 14543-3-1X), Bluetooth® or Zigbee. These devices generate reliable sensor data and thus enable flexible, maintenance-free applications for worldwide use in Smart Spaces, building automation, smart homes, LED lighting control and industrial applications. In addition to EnOcean's own stand, visitors will find many other practical examples using the sub-gigahertz radio band at the EnOcean Alliance stand, Hall 9.0 Stand D10. There, partners from the 400-member Alliance ecosystem will show a variety of sustainable solutions based on the EnOcean wireless standard, which make buildings more energy-efficient and help companies to reduce energy costs.

Saving energy with EnOcean's energy harvesting sensors

The gas emergency plan from the European Union shows how important such solutions for more energy efficiency are. According to this plan, the member states are to use 15% less gas in the coming winter. One measure resulting from this is to heat rooms in public buildings only to a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius. This can be implemented quickly and easily, for example, by using self-powered temperature and humidity sensors, room controllers and actuators. With intelligent, self-learning IoT climate control, heating energy savings of typically 20% per year can be achieved. In addition, Smart Working/Smart Spaces concepts open additional savings opportunities. EnOcean sensor data provide information on how areas, desks and meeting rooms are actually used. Companies can take measures based on this, such as renting fewer rooms or only using areas that are occupied at certain times and heating or cooling them to set temperatures. As a result, additional costs can be saved, and the CO2 consumption of the building is reduced. The outstanding advantage for product manufacturers using the modules and components provided by EnOcean is the development of wireless and battery-free sensors, which enable quick and easy retrofitting in existing buildings and in new builds.

In this context EnOcean presents the solar-powered STM 550 multisensor family, which integrates temperature, humidity, lighting, acceleration, and magnetic contact sensors in a small housing. The sensor all-rounder provides data via EnOcean radio or Bluetooth. Attached to desks, it monitors, for example, which desks are already occupied or still available, and thus forms the basis for shared desk concepts. EnOcean's IoT Connector software transmits the sensor data directly to the cloud via Wi-Fi access points and enables a wide range of applications in intelligent buildings and the IoT in a short time and with little investment.

Visitors to both the EnOcean GmbH and EnOcean Alliance booths will have the opportunity to discover such applications as smart workplace management or intelligent temperature control with EnOcean-based heating valves.

Intelligent lighting control

EnOcean's wireless sensor solutions are also suitable for modern lighting control. For example, maintenance-free presence sensors can be used to automatically switch off lamps that are not needed, and light sensors adjust the brightness of indoor lighting to the existing ambient light. Battery-free wall switches also enable the use of maintenance-free and ready-to-use LED lighting applications based on energy harvesting technology. At the heart of these switches is EnOcean's PTM module.

With the PTM product family, EnOcean has created a comprehensive portfolio of battery-free radio modules for wireless and maintenance-free switches, which are available both in EnOcean radio and in Bluetooth Low Energy or Zigbee. In addition to the proven PTM 21x with integrated NFC interface, EnOcean also offers a bistable module, PTM 202, which focuses on the simplicity and convenience of a single rocker switch. At stand E39 in Hall 8.0, EnOcean will be presenting an overview of switches from various partners in the ecosystem.

About EnOcean

EnOcean GmbH is the pioneer of energy harvesting. Headquartered in Oberhaching, near Munich, with its subsidiary in Salt Lake City, UT, the company delivers valuable data for the Internet of Things (IoT) with its resource-saving technology. For more than 20 years, EnOcean has been producing maintenance-free wireless switches and sensors, which gain their energy from the surroundings - from movement, light or temperature. The combination of miniaturized energy converters, ultra-low power electronics and robust radio technology based on open standards (EnOcean, Zigbee and Bluetooth®) forms the foundation for digitized buildings, services and production processes in the IoT. The self-powered solutions are used in building automation, smart homes, LED lighting control and industrial applications. As an innovation driver, EnOcean is a strong partner for more than 350 leading product manufacturers and has already completed more than a million buildings worldwide with energy harvesting solutions.

