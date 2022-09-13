GXC to Demonstrate 5G Mesh Capabilities at "Under the Tower" Event at Mobile World Congress Las Vegas

Wireless Communications Provider Will Showcase Taqtile's Advanced AR-Enabled Solution Across a Private 5G Mesh Infrastructure

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / GXC, a leading network-as-a-service communications company, announced it will partner with Taqtile, the leading provider of AR-based work-instruction solutions for deskless employees, to demonstrate its market-leading 5G private mesh technology at the "Under the Tower" event, scheduled for September 29, 2022 at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas. "Under the Tower" is located adjacent to Mobile World Congress Las Vegas. The demonstration will take place at intervals between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

As part of the event, GXC will showcase Taqtile's Manifest AR capabilities, which deliver digital manuals, animated 3D models, step-by-step videos, and detailed holograms to deskless workers, as well as provide real-time access to expert technicians and trainers round-the-clock, accelerating problem resolution and reducing operating costs. The demonstration will leverage GXC's 5G wireless mesh architecture, which provides enterprises with the reliable, secure, and extensive coverage they require to meet the latency and bandwidth requirements associated with the next generation of business applications and services entering the marketplace.

"We are delighted that Taqtile is allowing us to demonstrate how GXC technology tangibly improves the performance and reliability of the next generation of business productivity applications that will transform the marketplace," said Allen Proithis, chief executive officer of GXC. "As more businesses rely upon Artificial Intelligence, Augmented, and Virtual Reality-based solutions, they recognize that their legacy networks are insufficient to support these capabilities. We have designed GXC's architecture specifically to satisfy these pervasive business needs by delivering a network solution that is secure, flexible, resilient, and above all, cost-effective."

Headquartered in Austin, GXC is a recognized leader in the development of private 5G mesh networks for enterprise applications. The company's patented solutions enable businesses to expand coverage, improve resiliency and security, and lower network operating costs. The company recently announced the release of its GXC Onyx platform, which utilizes a proprietary interference cancellation technology that enables access to devices provided in the publicly available CBRS spectrum.

To learn more about GXC and its groundbreaking 5G cellular mesh architecture for enterprises, please visit www.gxc.io.

About GXC

GXC is an Austin, Texas-based company that provides groundbreaking technology for enterprise 5G networks based on a cellular mesh architecture. This private network platform provides high levels of resiliency, flexible deployments, strong coverage in hard-to-reach areas, and a powerful distributed application platform. The company was founded in 2016 to commercialize years of research and development out of the University of Texas at Austin in interference technology. Enabling full-duplex, high-speed communication, GXC's powerful technology has the capacity to double the world's available frequency spectrum. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter and send us a message here for inquiries.

About Taqtile



Seattle-based Taqtile is revolutionizing how deskless workers do their jobs. Taqtile exists to empower and equip people with the tools they need to complete their jobs flawlessly, accurately, every time. By leveraging proven technologies, including augmented reality, 3D visualization, and real-time collaborative communication, Taqtile's Manifest platform empowers deskless workers to complete complex tasks more efficiently, completely, and safely than ever before. Taqtile is the 2020 Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner of the Year and a proud member of Fast Company's "World Changing Ideas" list for two consecutive years - 2021 and 2022. For more information on Taqtile and Manifest, please visit www.taqtile.com.

GXC Contact:

PR Contact

Glenn Goldberg

Parallel Communications Group

516-705-6116

Twitter: @Parallel_PR

ggoldberg@parallelpr.com

Taqtile Contact:

Ray Vincenzo

Taqtile

(206) 290-4431

ray.vincenzo@taqtile.com

SOURCE: GXC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/715737/GXC-to-Demonstrate-5G-Mesh-Capabilities-at-Under-the-Tower-Event-at-Mobile-World-Congress-Las-Vegas