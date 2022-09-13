IKIN Inc.: IKIN Names Simon Lee to Its Board of Directors

Technology Veteran Will Help Guide the Company's Strategic Initiatives

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / IKIN, a leading provider of visual technology solutions for businesses and consumers, announced that Simon Lee has joined the company's Board of Directors. He brings with him over a quarter-century of expertise in helping build and manage successful companies in the global information technology and data communications sectors. In his capacity with IKIN, Lee will help supervise IKIN's strategic direction, commercial execution and corporate governance activities.

Lee is general partner of Sapience Capital Partners, a private investment firm, and has worked with institutions that manage portfolios exceeding $9 billion in AUM. A graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and the Harvard Business School, Lee has guided market leading companies such as Akamai Technologies, EM4 (Gooch and Housego), Equinix, FiberSense, Interxion (Digital Realty), Perseus (GTT), RiverOne (Blue Yonder), Sockeye Networks (InterNap), Totality (Verizon), and Turin Networks (Dell).

"Simon has a profound understanding of the technology landscape and has shown unparalleled creativity in helping early-stage companies maximize their resources, whether that be in terms of personnel, capital efficiency, technical development or market access, in order to meet and eclipse growth ambitions," said IKIN chief executive officer, Joe Ward. "We have every expectation that his deep knowledge, extensive relationships, and uncanny sense of how our technology can transform markets will help IKIN achieve its financial and strategic goals."

According to Lee, the combination of compelling patented technology, timely market fit, and wide array of newly enabled applications delivered through the IKIN platform give the company an outstanding foundation for success.

"Not only does IKIN have a unique technology that no other holographic vendor can come close to matching," explained Lee, "the company also boasts a seasoned management team that understands what is required to succeed in today's market. In a world where the concept of digital is evolving in seemingly limitless fashion, I am truly excited for IKIN's potential to humanize these innovations, deliver value to business and consumer markets, and fulfill its mission of becoming the world's leading holographic solutions provider."

