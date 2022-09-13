Mill City Ventures III Ltd.: Mill City Funds $840,000 Short-Term Insurance Settlement

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. ("Mill City" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MCVT) announced today its funding of a settled insurance claim in the amount of $840,000. The related short-term note is expected to mature in 120 days with a payback of $933,334, representing an annualized return of 33.33%.

Mill City Chief Executive Officer Douglas M. Polinsky said, "We're delighted to report we have closed on another short-term insurance settlement. As with our previous announcement in August, we believe this is further evidence that the demand for this type of funding remains robust, and the products we're creating for this market are high quality and yield solid results for our investors subject to well-managed risks."

About Mill City

Founded in 2007, Mill City is a short-term non-bank lending and specialty finance company. Additional information can be found at www.sec.gov.

