HFX Locations Now Training Aestheticians in 13 Global Cities

Expansion Marks Continued Investment in High-Growth EMEA and APAC Markets

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, today announced the opening of Hydrafacial Experience Centers in Paris and Singapore, expanding its premiere HFX training program for aestheticians now to 13 locations across 10 countries. The openings further solidify Hydrafacial's growth ambitions for EMEA and APAC, as the company invests in its Hydrafacial Nation community globally.

The new Paris and Singapore Experience Centers, joined by the London location, will also internationally debut Syndeo, Hydrafacial's next generation delivery system. The planned rollout of Syndeo more broadly in EMEA and APAC will take place in 2023, following a highly successful launch in the U.S.

"We are thrilled to open Paris and Singapore Experience Center locations, further strengthening our presence in these top beauty and aesthetic markets. We see tremendous opportunity ahead in the APAC and EMEA regions, and this investment in the education and training of our providers, plus the much-anticipated introduction of Syndeo, will be instrumental to our international expansion over the long term," said BeautyHealth President and CEO Andrew Stanleick.

Hydrafacial Experience Centers are home to HFX, Hydrafacial's premier educational offering for aesthetic providers. Launched in 2018, HFX is a one-of-a-kind immersive educational experience designed to advance providers' skills and client engagement techniques, helping them to grow their businesses through enhanced selling, social media and marketing capabilities.

"Our Hydrafacial-trained providers are our most engaged and enthusiastic brand evangelists. HFX is a truly visionary training program, and we hear time and again from aestheticians about the transformational impact it has on their businesses and the pride they have in being part of the Hydrafacial Nation," added Andrew.

After attending an HFX training, aestheticians typically increase utilization of their Hydrafacial machines, with the average attendee showing double-digit growth in consumables orders and a purchase of a second system 50 percent more quickly.

In addition to provider education, Hydrafacial Experience Centers serve as high-end venues for Hydrafacial to host events for consumers, providers, influencers and press.

Today, Hydrafacial Experience Centers are located in Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, New York, Mexico City, London, Paris, Madrid, Frankfurt, Singapore, Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney.

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global category-creating company delivering beauty health experiences that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies and self-confidence. Our flagship brand, Hydrafacial, created the category of hydradermabrasion by using a patented vortex-fusion delivery system to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Hydrafacial provides a non-invasive and approachable skincare experience. Together, with our powerful community of aestheticians, consumers and partners, we are personalizing skin care solutions for all ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types. Hydrafacial is available in more than 90 countries with an install base of nearly 23,000 delivery systems providing millions of experiences to consumers each year. Find a local Hydrafacial at https://hydrafacial.com/find-a-provider/. For more information, visit www.beautyhealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside The Beauty Health Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include The Beauty Health Company's ability to manage growth in the United States and internationally, particularly in the EMEA and APAC regions; The Beauty Health Company's ability to execute its general business plan and plans for its Hydrafacial Experience Centers; The Beauty Health Company's ability to successfully roll out Syndeo globally; potential litigation involving The Beauty Health Company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that The Beauty Health Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and the impact of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business. The Beauty Health Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

