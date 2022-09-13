Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSXV: OMG) (OTCQB: OMGGF) ("Omai" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John Jentz as an independent Director of the Company. Mr. Jentz replaces Mr. Denis Clement who has resigned to pursue another opportunity and the Company thanks him for his commitment through the formative stages of the Company. The Company's CEO, Elaine Ellingham, Director Don Dudek and our newly appointed Director, John Jentz will be at the Beaver Creek Precious Metals Summit this week in Colorado.

Mr. Jentz is an experienced mining professional and corporate director. During his 20+ year career in mining, Mr. Jentz has held roles across investment banking and mining corporates - most notably in recent positions of VP Corporate Development of Semafo Gold and Director of North American Palladium, each of which were acquired for ~C$1B in the last 3 years. He has a strong strategic mindset, capital markets experience which spans institutional, HNW and retail investor bases, and a corporate finance skill base relevant across the capital structure. Mr. Jentz has an HBSc (Actuarial) from the University of Western Ontario, and MBA from McMaster University and is both a Charted Accountant (CA) and Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA). He is currently a Director of Consolidated Uranium Inc. and Mawson Gold Limited.

Elaine Ellingham, CEO, commented "I am very pleased to welcome John to the Board. His wealth of experience both in the capital markets and with successful mining corporations will further strengthen our Board as we continue to unlock the potential of our Omai gold project in Guyana. We are nearing our second major milestone in one year, with an updated NI 43-101 resource expected in mid-October. John's experience will be valuable as we continue our strategy of building resources and pursuing new discoveries, to drive increased value for all stakeholders."

The Company also wishes to acknowledge Mr. Clement for his contributions to Omai and we wish him the best in his next venture. In a statement Mr. Clement said, "As a result of my recent appointment as President and CEO of Critical Minerals Americas Inc., I have determined that I must devote my full time and attention to this exciting new company. I want to thank the shareholders of Omai for their ongoing and loyal support, and I am confident that Omai is well on the path to success."

In connection with the appointment of Mr. Jentz, the Company has granted incentive stock options to purchase 1,000,000 common shares of the Company. The options have a five-year term with an exercise price of $0.07 per common share.

ABOUT OMAI GOLD

Omai Gold Mines Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary Avalon Gold Exploration Inc., holds a 100% interest in the Omai Prospecting License that includes the past producing Omai Gold Mine, and a 100% interest in the adjoining Eastern Flats Mining Permits. Once South America's largest producing gold mine, Omai produced over 3.7 million ounces of gold between 1993 and 2005. In 2022, the Company announced an initial Mineral Resource Estimate on its new Wenot gold deposit. The Company's short-term priorities are to build on the known Mineral Resources, while advancing exploration on key targets, providing a solid opportunity to create significant value for all stakeholders.

