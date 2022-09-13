Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO), a global leader in Smart Mobility for Good and cloud and software solutions for connected, electric, and autonomous vehicle data, today announced that it will host a Technology Day event titled "Data in the Desert" for its investment community on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Spring Mountain Motorsports in Las Vegas. Founder and CEO Richard Barlow, CFO John Maxwell, Chief Commercial Officer, Benoit Joly, and Executive Vice President of Strategy and Innovation, Sarah Larner, will host an on-track driving experience to demonstrate the tangible impact that connected vehicle data can have in transforming the Smart Mobility space.

In this half-day event, which coincides with Mobile World Congress, Wejo will discuss its strategic initiatives to drive long-term growth and create significant revenue opportunities by leveraging connected vehicle data and translating that information into actionable insights. These insights will create products and services that are beneficial to multiple industries from traffic to end-to-end insurance to audience and media measurement solutions. Participants will have the opportunity to drive several laps on a racetrack with experienced racing drivers to generate their own vehicle data. This data will then be interpreted by Wejo engineers in real time to better inform analysts and investors on how the results of their data can be utilized in real-use cases that will optimize both private and public sector organizations. This event will also feature sessions on market opportunities in various product verticals, a demonstration of how Wejo is progressing with its Autonomous Vehicle Operating System (AV-OS) platform, and a Q&A session with the entire management team.

"This event will bring to the forefront our commitment to Smart Mobility for Good," said Richard Barlow, Founder CEO of Wejo. "This is an incredible opportunity to bring the power of Wejo's products and services to a live track experience where attendees will be able to learn and understand how a $61 billon addressable market can benefit from Wejo's cloud and software solutions to make communities safer, smarter, and more sustainable."

About Wejo

Wejo is a global leader in Smart Mobility cloud and software solutions for connected, electric, and autonomous vehicle data, revolutionizing the way we live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting historic and real-time vehicle data. The Company enables Smart Mobility for GoodTM by organizing trillions of data points from approximately 19 million vehicles and almost 85 billion journeys globally, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and organizations to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, information and intelligence, Wejo is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, the company has offices in Manchester in the UK and in regions where Wejo does business around the world. For more information, visit: www.wejo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For more information, please follow this link:

https://www.wejo.com/forward-looking-statements

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005545/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

Tahmin Clarke

Investor.relations@wejo.com

Idalia Rodriguez, Arbor Advisory Group on behalf of Wejo

Arbor Advisory Group

Investor.relations@wejo.com

Media:

Ben Hohmann

Ben.Hohmann@wejo.com